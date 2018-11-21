Multi-Car Crash & Inferno Shuts Down Brooklyn Bridge

A fiery crash on the Brooklyn Bridge Wednesday morning, that has left one dead, shut down the 149-year-old crossing.

A fiery three-car crash has shut down all lanes of the #BrooklynBridge on this busy pre-Thanksgiving travel day. (Courtesy: @alexyaggy) https://t.co/NhI0ocuZcV #MorningsOn1 pic.twitter.com/CTOKLDTcEr — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) November 21, 2018

New York Mass Transit reports that the bridge is close in all directions and from all entrances.

#FDNY members are operating on scene of multiple vehicles on fire on the Brooklyn Bridge. There is one civilian fatality reported. The fire has been knocked down. pic.twitter.com/cPG5WVGazA — FDNY (@FDNY) November 21, 2018

The New York Fire Department was still on the scene more than an hour after the crash.

Huge fire on Brooklyn bridge. Heard a bang and here it is. #NYC pic.twitter.com/bDBUSdytw4 — Alex Yaggy (@alexyaggy) November 21, 2018

Some 120,00 vehicles, 4000 pedestrians, and more than 2500 cyclists cross the bridge daily.

In addition to cars and trucks, New York Transit buses are also not running across the bridge and delays will be widespread. Here’s a list of all the buses affected.

https://twitter.com/NYCTBus/status/1065233063121248256