Multi-Car Crash & Inferno Shuts Down Brooklyn Bridge

A fiery crash on the Brooklyn Bridge Wednesday morning, that has left one dead, shut down the 149-year-old crossing.
New York Mass Transit reports that the bridge is close in all directions and from all entrances.
The New York Fire Department was still on the scene more than an hour after the crash.
Some 120,00 vehicles, 4000 pedestrians, and more than 2500 cyclists cross the bridge daily.
In addition to cars and trucks, New York Transit buses are also not running across the bridge and delays will be widespread. Here’s a list of all the buses affected.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook