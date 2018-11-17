Musicians Who Lost Their Homes to the California Wildfires

Musicians, actors and celebrities are among the thousands of others who lost their homes to the wildfires ravaging the state of California. California is still being ravaged by several wildfires, displacing thousands of families, destroying entire towns and forcing tens of thousands more to evacuate from all over the state. More than 60 people have been killed so far, and over 600 are reported missing, and that number is expected to rise.

One of the deadliest fires incinerating the state is the Camp Fire, which broke out early last Thursday morning, burning 80 acres per minute and devastating the northern town of Paradise. The Woolsey Fire broke out to the south in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties shortly after, prompting the evacuation of all of Malibu, and the Hill Fire has burned more than 4,500 acres in Ventura County, although the Hill Fire is luckily now 100% contained.

Several musicians have lost their homes, many filled with expensive musical equipment and personal possessions, to the fires, and have posted about their loss on social media. Other didn’t lose their homes, but were forced to evacuate and still dealt with fire damage. Below are a few of the musicians affected by the California wildfires:

Fred Durst & Bandmate Wes Borland of Limp Bizkit

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst posted on his Instagram page that his house has burned down in the fires. Durste tried to maintain a sense of humor about the situation, posting a photoshopped photo of his head super imposed on Steve Martin’s body in a promotional image from The Jerk.

“When you wake up and you’re house has burned down, but you were able to salvage your chair and thermos and paddleball,” the caption over the picture reads.

Borland also posted a photo on Instagram, lamenting the musical equipment he lost in the fire. “My pedalboard, 2 guitars, 2 amps, a 2×12 cabinet, several other pedals and misc equipment were inside this house.” It’s unsure whether the house was Borland’s or Durst’s.

Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers

Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers reported that his house was nearly destroyed by the fires as well, posting a picture of a smoke-covered sun and a long, thoughtful post on how important it is to help each other in devastating times such that California is facing.

Flea also thanked a neighbor for defying the evacuation orders to remain behind with a garden hose and put out small fires on Flea’s home, anytime the building caught fire. Check out the entire post below.

Jimi Hendrix saw these Southern California daze when he sang look at the sky turn hellfire red someone’s house is burning down down down down. The Los Angeles air is thick with smoke, ash, and ember and the danger has not passed. My house might have burned down down last night were it not for my friend Eric (in the second pic) who defied the evacuation orders and stayed up all through the night armed with his wits and a garden hose, and put out all the little fires at my house and my neighbors, saving our asses. He is a brave and beautiful, a selfless and kind man. So I was able to go be silly with my kids today and go get our nails painted funny colors, without bearing the heavy weariness of having lost all my stuff. We are not out of the woods yet, but with people like eric around we are gonna be ok. Times like these we have to do everything we can to help each other, listen to each other, step up for our neighbors. Empathy is everything, our greatest trait.

Adam Jones of Tool

Tool’s Adam Jones, who lives near Malibu, posted on Instagram that his family is safe, and that they had been evacuated.

“Thank you for all the concern love and support. This is crazy & heartbreaking. God bless all those affected by these horrific wildfires. I hope our home survives. If not – it’s just ‘stuff’ and I have my best friend Korin & our 2boys safe & sound,” he wrote.

Kevin Parker of Tame Impala (Didn’t Lose His Own Home, But Was Staying in a Malibu Home That Burned Down)

Kevin Parker, frontman of Tame Impala, posted a picture on Instagram of the house in Malibu in which he was recording at the time the fires broke out. The house, along with most of Parker’s equipment and instruments, burned down, according to the post, with Parker making it out with only his laptop and a guitar.

“RIP to all this gear (and someone’s beautiful house) in Malibu,” he wrote. “I made it out with my laptop and the Hofner. My heart breaks for the wildlife.”

Robin Thicke

Robin Thicke posted a photo on his Instagram page thanking the firefighters, first responders and volunteers that continued to fight the blaze while he and his family safely evacuated.

“April, Julian, Mia and I would like to thank the courageous firefighters and volunteers,” the post reads. “As we drove to safety, they risked their lives trying to save our home. We are safe and surrounded by friends and family. We thank you for all the love and support we’ve received and we send our love and prayers to everyone affected by the wildfires. Count your blessings!”

He also posted a graphic giving fans a link to the Red Cross for those who wished to donate.

Miley Cyrus (& Fiancee Liam Hemsworth)

Miley Cyrus, who lost most of her home to the devastating Woolsey Fire, posted a picture of her house on Twitter and urged her fans and followers to donate whatever they could to help families in need.

Although she just lost her own home in Malibu, Cyrus donated $500,000 to the Malibu Foundation through her charity The Happy Hippie Foundation, with her fiance, actor Liam Hemsworth.

“Their community and state are very special to them and they want to give back to the place that has created so many beautiful memories for themselves and others,” a spokesperson for Cyrus told AP.

In another post she wrote: “Completely devestated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left.”

Neil Young

Neil Young’s house in Malibu was also destroyed over the weekend, he revealed in a post on his Neil Young Archives page.

In the same statement revealing his loss, Young blasted President Donald Trump for his tweets blaming California for the fires: “California is vulnerable—not because of poor forest management as DT (our so-called president) would have us think. As a matter of fact this is not a forest fire that rages on as I write this,” Young wrote. “We are vulnerable because of Climate Change; the extreme weather events and our extended drought is part of it.”

