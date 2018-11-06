Bill Nelson, Rick Scott Polls: Latest Results in Florida Senate

Bill Nelson, the Democratic U.S. Senator, and Rick Scott, the Republican governor, are locked in a tight race for U.S. Senate in Florida. The race is closely watched because it features two political heavyweights in Florida and could play a role in control of the U.S. Senate.

Who’s ahead on election day in the latest polls? According to RealClearPolitics, Nelson has led in three of the five most recent polls. You can see all polls in the race here. Nelson has led in more of them.

You can track Florida election results here or here. The Florida governor’s race between Andrew Gillum and Ron DeSantis is also being closely watched; Gillum, the Democrat, has led in most polling in that election. Here’s another site to track live Florida election results on November 6, 2018.

Nelson has served in the U.S. Senate since 2000. He has also served in U.S. Congress, in the state Legislature in Florida, and as state Treasurer, Insurance Commissioner and Fire Marshal. Rick Scott is Florida’s 45th governor and previously ran a healthcare company. Scott has accused Nelson, the state’s only Democratic statewide officeholder, of being a career politician. The race could help determine control of the U.S. Senate, so it is being closely watched.

In October 2018, RealClearPolitics noted in the Florida Senate race: “Rick Scott’s lead has evaporated as Bill Nelson has begun to spend. The race is still close, but Nelson seems to have at least stabilized the situation when it looked like it might be getting away from him.” The election, along with that for Florida governor, is being closely watched as a possible referendum on President Donald Trump. You can see the latest polling results in the Florida governor’s race here.

The Florida Senate race and the Florida governor’s race are being watched as possible canaries in the mine for the 2020 presidential contest as President Trump won Florida in 2016. Nelson and Scott have clashed over a host of issues, including healthcare and taxes. If Scott could pick up the Senate seat, that would obviously help Republicans in their efforts to retain control of the U.S. Senate because it would mean they could afford to lose another Senate seat to the Democrats.

Here’s a roundup of the latest polls on election day in the Florida Senate race:

Trafalgar Group [11/04/18 to 11/05/18]

Rick Scott 49% Bill Nelson 47%

St. Pete Polls [11/03/18 to 11/04/18]

Bill Nelson 50% Rick Scott 46%

Emerson [11/01/18 to 11/03/18]

Bill Nelson 50% Rick Scott 45%

HarrisX [10/29/18 to 11/04/18]

Rick Scott 48% Bill Nelson 46%

Quinnipiac [10/29/18 to 11/04/18]