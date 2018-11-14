Sheriff: Nickolas Cruz Attacks, Tases Jail Officer

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is charging alleged Parkland mass shooter Nikolas Cruz with additional felony charges after he is reported to have attacked a jail guard, stolen his taser and after striking the sheriff’s sergeant in the head with his fist, fires the taser into the guard, sheriff’s office documents show.

Cruz, 19, is charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the February 14, 2018 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Cruz’s attorney said he would plead guilty if guaranteed life without parole, but prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

According to the BSO and the arrest affidavit, shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday evening in the Broward county jail in Fort Lauderdale, Sheriff’s Sgt. Beltran was guarding Cruz in the jail’s “day room” and asked the now-notorious inmate not to drag his sandals on the floor while walking.

According to the arrest documents, Cruz shot Beltran the finger. According to the officer, witnesses and video surveillance of the room the sheriff says, as the officer rose, “Cruz rushed” Beltran.

This is the account of the arresting officer:

Cruz rushed Beltran and struck him with this left fist. Cruz can be seen taking Beltran to the ground temporarily laying on top of him and then using his right fist, strike the officer repeatedly in the head. Beltran manages to take control and pins Cruz at which point Cruz can be seen using his right hand to take the Taser out of the officer’s holster. Cruz briefly had possession of the Taser and could be seen attempting to wrestle the device away from the officer at which point the Taser discharges. As Beltran commandeers the taser away from Cruz, the alleged killer of 17 on Valentine’s Day swings at Beltran and strikes him several more times. Ultimately Beltran was able to strike Cruz in the face. Cruz retreats to a seat in the room and is taken into custody.

Cruz was charged with assaulting an officer, battery on an officer and obstructing a police officer by taking, and using, the taser from Beltran.

The assault charge can range from a felony of the third degree to a felony of the second degree. Notwithstanding any other provision of law, any person convicted of aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer shall be sentenced to a minimum term of imprisonment of 3 years. The battery charge can range from a misdemeanor of the first degree to a felony of the third degree. And the taser charge, “prohibited use of self-defense weapon or device against law enforcement officer” is a felony of the third degree.