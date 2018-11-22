Is Old Country Buffet Open on Thanksgiving 2018? Is Ryan’s?

Many people aren’t interested in cooking at home for Thanksgiving Day 2018. For many of those people, the idea of a home-cooking-style buffet appeals to them. That has a lot of people wondering: Is Old Country Buffet open or closed on Thanksgiving Day? Is Ryan’s?

Old Country Buffet actually has three different restaurant chains that fall under its company name: Old Country Buffet, HomeTown Buffet, and Ryan’s. They’re located at different spots around the country.

A check of select stores around the country shows that many Old Country Buffet restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day 2018. Furthermore, that’s also true of HomeTown Buffet and Ryan’s. However, the restaurant hours appear to vary by location and restaurant at times, so it’s a good idea to call ahead before going. You can find information about how to do so later in this article.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hours May Vary at Old Country Buffet, Ryan’s & HomeTown Buffet Locations

Welcome home pic.twitter.com/T3J2VFbWRw — Old Country Buffet (@OldCountryBufet) August 7, 2014

Calls to Old Country Buffet restaurants in Greenfield, Wisconsin and in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania showed that both of those restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day 2018. They are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For example, in Harrisburg, a Thanksgiving Day Meal at Old Country Buffet costs the following: $13.79 for an adult; $12.79 for a senior; $5.29 for children. Drinks are extra.

In California, HomeTown Buffets contacted by Heavy revealed the same; they are open on Thanksgiving Day 2018. For example, the HomeTown Buffet in Bakersfield, California is open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, the Home Town Buffet in Lakewood, California is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Ryan’s restaurant in Conroe, Texas is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to a call made to the restaurant. Thus, it appears that restaurants that fall under the Old Country Buffet corporate moniker may have slightly different start times.

You can find a map that lists all Old Country Buffet, HomeTown Buffet, and Ryan’s Restaurants in the country here. Just click on your state on the map you see on the website to get a list of restaurant locations. There you can find the restaurant closest to you and also obtain its hours, phone number, and address. The Old Country Buffet website explains, “Serving hours vary by location, so please contact your local restaurant for more information.”

In 2016, the company that owns the restaurants declared bankruptcy and a large number of them were closed, so there are fewer open for Thanksgiving 2018 than there would be in the past. Again, you can see which of the restaurants are still open by going on the above website link to peruse the map.

On Facebook, Old Country Buffet proclaims, “Old Country Buffet and Country Buffet provide high quality food at affordable prices in a family friendly atmosphere. Try our delicious grill selections and variety of hot veggies, fresh salad bar, and our scrumptious dessert bar.”