$1 Dollar Hot Dogs at Sonic Drive In [November 15]

Today only (Nov. 15) Sonic is offering one-dollar hot dogs at participating locations all day long.

This deal is valid for two items on the menu: the Chili Cheese Coney and the All American Dog. Additionally, there’s no limit on how many you can order of each item for the one dollar deal.

For a list of participating Sonic locations, you can use their Sonic locater here. You can also order your hot dogs ahead on the Sonic app and still get the one-dollar deal today.