WATCH: Racist ‘Parking Lot Paul’ Harasses Mother & Daughter Speaking Spanish [VIDEO]

Hispanic Woman and her mom were speaking Spanish in the Smith’s parking lot in Southern Highlands and this RACIST White man starts harassing them… THIS IS NOT OK! This bigot needs to be identified and NEEDS TO BE CHARGED! WHO IS HE? RETWEET THIS! pic.twitter.com/UlM15GUS8i — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) November 17, 2018

Dubbed ‘Parking Lot Paul’ by some on Twitter, a man who admits he’s a racist on camera, is seen verbally assaulting and harassing a mother and daughter speaking Spanish in a Las Vegas grocery store parking lot.

“Go back where I came from,” the woman speaking and recording asks.

“Yeah, go back to where you came from,” he says to the woman who was speaking to her mother in Spanish.

“Racist, you’re a racist,” the woman says.

“Yes I am. Very much so,” the man says.

She then tells him to “stay away from my mom,” and then tells her mother in Spanish to wait and not be near the man. He immediately and quickly mumbles nonsense in an effort to mock her speaking Spanish. He then proceeds to say he’ll be returning to where he came from; Ohio.

“We don’t let you people there,” he says. The woman records for a few more moments but is silent.

There was instant incredulity on Twitter in response to the one-minute video.

That is MY store. I go there almost daily but do not recognize this arse. I WILL be looking for him from now on – NOT ACCEPTABLE! He may feel comfortable in Ohio talking his trash but we are a diverse neighborhood and city – we ain't letting him go unanswered. — toni bridge (@ToniDH64) November 17, 2018

That comment brought some Ohioans into the conversation.

“I’ve lived in Ohio all my life, and this guy is a stellar example of the kinds of people surrounding me every day. This state packed full of deplorables, including its government, and I’d give my right arm to move to a state where people and education are respected,” one said. While others from the Buckeye State said the man is not Representative of their home.

“Not everyone in Ohio is like him.”

And the go-back-to-where-you-came-from also elicited responses at once mocking and validating.

I am originally from India. We had just moved to Edmonton from Toronto and some racists shouted at my sister to go back to where you come from…She answered "To Toronto?" — 🇨🇦 Randy Sagoo 🇨🇦 (@SagooRandy) November 17, 2018

And from Native Americans who remind that the state of Ohio is named for the river of the same name, an Anglicized translation of the native Seneca word for a good river, ohiːyo.

I'm half NATIVE American, we don't want his people here. — Karen ElizabethBanks (@Spooky333333) November 17, 2018

It was also pointed out that of late, videos of white men hurling racist epithets often do so at women.

These jerks never seem to confront other men. I wonder why that is? — Martín (@Martin_92886) November 17, 2018

A number of people on social media are attempting to identify the man. Some suggest that might incite violence toward him. Others say people must speak up and out against overt and public acts of threatening racist behavior.

ENOUGH !! If you are present step up and intervene ! Silence is complicity ! This has gone to far and it is up to people of good will to STOP it !!! — Charlie Adler (@charlie_adler) November 17, 2018

Parking lot Paul joins Permit Patty, Sierra Dawn Measelle, Repo Rachel and a parade of racists caught on camera attacking or threatening people of color while they’re doing everyday things.