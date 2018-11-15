Patrick Brady McGregor: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Patrick Brady McGregor has been arrested and faces three felony charges for allegedly having a sexual relationship with one of his students. 29-year-old McGregor taught drama in Whitehall, which is a suburb of Columbus, Ohio. He was fired in September after allegations first arose.

Police said the relationship with the 17-year-old girl lasted for several months. The age of consent in Ohio is 16, but Ohio law prohibits sexual relationships between teachers and students.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Police: The Sexual Relationship Between Patrick McGregor & The Student Allegedly Began in May 2018 & Lasted Several Months

Patrick Brady McGregor was arrested Wednesday, November 14, 2018. He was taken into custody by police in the city of Westerville, another suburb of Columbus, which is where he currently lives.

According to Westerville police, McGregor is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl that lasted several months. McGregor was employed as a drama instructor at Whitehall City Schools and the student was allegedly his student when the relationship started. McGregor was fired by the school in September.

Police said the sexual relationship allegedly began in May. According to a news release, investigators believe McGregor had sexual contact with the underage girl at homes in the Westerville area at least twice.

2. Police Said McGregor Attempted to Hide Evidence, But Investigators Found Incriminating Texts & Nude Photos on the Teen’s Cellphone

Westerville police found evidence of the alleged sexual relationship on the 17-year-old girl’s cellphone. Investigators said they discovered incriminating text messages between the two. The phone also included nude photos of the teen that McGregor had allegedly requested from her.

Police obtained a warrant to search McGregor’s phone. But he had deleted all of the text messages and photos. Police accused him of attempting to hide evidence and that resulted in an additional charge being filed.

3. Patrick Brady McGregor Faces Three Felony Charges

Patrick McGregor was arrested and booked into the Franklin County Jail. He was expected to appear before a judge on Thursday, November 15, where bond will likely be set.

He faces three charges:

• Sexual Battery (3rd degree felony)

• Tampering With Evidence (3rd degree felony)

• Pandering Sexually Oriented Material Involving a Minor (4th degree felony)

The potential punishment if convicted of sexual battery in Ohio is between 1 and 5 years behind bars. Tampering with evidence is punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor may result in prison time between 6-18 months if convicted.

4. The Age of Consent in Ohio is 16, But It is Illegal for a Teacher to Engage With a Student Regardless of Age

Police have said that the teen involved was 17 years old. Under Ohio law, the legal age of consent is 16.

The age difference between McGregor and the teen is not the issue. The problem was his status as her teacher. Ohio law lays out multiple instances in which sexual contact is illegal regardless of age. There are three clauses related to instructors and students.

No person shall engage in sexual conduct with another, not the spouse of the offender, when any of the following apply: (7) The offender is a teacher, administrator, coach, or other person in authority employed by or serving in a school for which the state board of education prescribes minimum standards pursuant to division (D) of section 3301.07 of the Revised Code, the other person is enrolled in or attends that school, and the offender is not enrolled in and does not attend that school. (8) The other person is a minor, the offender is a teacher, administrator, coach, or other person in authority employed by or serving in an institution of higher education, and the other person is enrolled in or attends that institution. (9) The other person is a minor, and the offender is the other person’s athletic or other type of coach, is the other person’s instructor, is the leader of a scouting troop of which the other person is a member, or is a person with temporary or occasional disciplinary control over the other person.

5. Patrick McGregor is a Central Ohio Native & Also Works as a Freelance Director, Producer & Actor

Patrick Brady Mcgregor II is 29 years old. (His birthday is August 21, 1989). According to his LinkedIn page, he graduated from Columbus Academy in 2008. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in directing and theatrical production at Bethany College. He also has a master’s degree from Southern Illinois University of Carbondale.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, McGregor began teaching drama at Whitehall City Schools in 2015. His contract was renewed in June of 2018, but the district terminated that contract in September when the sexual misconduct allegations first surfaced.

McGregor has continued acting professionally, according to his Linkedin page. He lists himself as a company member of Exit Left Productions, a theater company in central Ohio. The company’s website does not include a list of company members. McGregor also previously worked as an associate Artistic Director with the Standing Room Only theatre company.

READ NEXT: Is John Kasich Running for President in 2020?