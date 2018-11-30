Patrick Walker: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Patrick Walker is a convicted murderer who escaped from a Payne County Jail in Oklahoma Friday.

Walker is considered “armed and extremely dangerous,” The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said in a release.

Walker, who is also known as “Notty Walker,” escaped by posing as a cellmate and posting bond for that inmate, ODOC said. He may be using the name “Charles Pendarvis,” the release said.

Walker is serving a life sentence after he was convicted for first-degree murder.

1. Patrick Walker Escaped Using Another Inmate’s Identity

CORRECTED AGE: An inmate serving a life-sentence for 1st-degree murder escaped Thursday night from the Payne County Jail. Patrick Walker, 34, is black, 5-feet 7-inches tall, & weighs about 174 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Call 911 if you see him. More info to come. pic.twitter.com/RnwBVWwlWN — Oklahoma DOC (@OklaDOC) November 30, 2018

Walker, 34, escaped by posing as a cellmate that he “closely resembled” and posting bond for that inmate, the Payne County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office added that he may be using the name Charles Pendarvis and may be using the inmate’s identification card.

2. Police Warn Patrick Walker is ‘Armed and Extremely Dangerous’

Inmate serving a life-sentence for first-degree murder escaped Thursday night from the Payne County Jail, ODOC has announced @kfor pic.twitter.com/3u5NNlo8qv — Lili Zheng (@lilizhengTV) November 30, 2018

Walker is considered armed and extremely dangerous, KOCO reported.

Police say Walker is a black male who is about 5-foot-7 and weighs approximately 174 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He has a large scar that runs parallel to his jaw bone on his left cheek.

Police warned anyone who spots Walker not to approach him and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about Walker’s location is asked to call the Oklahoma Department of Corrections at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.

3. Patrick Walker Was Awaiting Court Appearance for Assaulting Corrections Worker

Here is an updated mugshot for Patrick Walker, the convicted murderer who escaped from the Payne County Jail. The Sheriff’s Office reported Walker escaped the jail by posing as a cellmate and someone posted bond for that inmate, whom he closely resembled. @kfor pic.twitter.com/Y4vdulpUjz — Kelsey Gibbs (@NewsKelsey) November 30, 2018

Walker was being held at Payne County Jail awaiting a court appearance after he allegedly assaulted a corrections officer, O’Colly reported. According to court records, he punched a prison guard in the face on May 1.

He was previously being held at Cimarron Correctional Facility in Cushing, where the assault is said to have taken place.

4. Patrick Walker Was Convicted of Murder in 2001

Court records show that Walker was convicted of first-degree murder in Oklahoma City in 2001.

5. Patrick Walker Was Also Serving Gun, Drug, & Assault Sentences

Department of Corrections records show that Walker was also given four concurrent 10-year prison terms for drug possession with the intent to distribute, possessing a weapon as a felon, and two counts of assault and/or battery with a deadly weapon.