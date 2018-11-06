Police: John Michael Murillo Shot His Brother Over a Food Container

John Michael Murillo was accused of shooting his brother, Anthony, after the two had argued over a food container. This occurred in Avondale, Arizona, a city in Maricopa County near Phoenix.

Police told ABC affiliate KNXV-TV that the two brothers got into a fight over text message. 46-year-old Anthony was reportedly upset that 44-year-old John had used one of his kitchen items, described as a “Tupperware-type dish.”

Anthony knocked on John’s bedroom door when he arrived at the home the two share. John reportedly told police later that Anthony had threatened violence and that the two had fought about kitchen-cleaning responsibilities. John also said his brother was capable of hurting him because Anthony has a black belt.

Police said that John admitted to having a gun in his bedroom and that he had opened fire. The bullets went through the door and several hit Anthony. He was rushed to the hospital. His condition Monday evening was unclear.

Jail records from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office show that John Murillo was booked into jail on November 5. Bond was set at $20,000.

He faces three charges:

• Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

• Disorderly Conduct Involving a Weapon

• Discharging a Firearm Within City Limits

All three charges are felonies. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is punishable by 5-15 years in prison if it is a first-time offense for the defendant.

Disorderly conduct involving a weapon is punishable by up to three years behind bars if convicted.

As for the third charge, discharging a firearm becomes a felony when prosecutors can prove criminal intent. Under Arizona law, “A person who with criminal negligence discharges a firearm within or into the limits of any municipality is guilty of a class 6 felony.” If convicted, this charge also carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

