OSU Students Chanted ‘John McCain Is Dead’ to Protest Ben Shapiro [VIDEO]

When the conservative commentator Ben Shapiro came to Ohio State University on Tuesday, not everybody was glad to see him.

A group of students organized a protest of Shapiro’s lecture, which was organized by the Young America’s Foundation. The protesters marched towards the building where the lecture was taking place, chanting, “F*uck Ben Shapiro!” The protesters are bundled up — clearly it was a chilly night in Ohio — and many are holding signs denouncing Shapiro and the YAF.

While a productive and civil discussion is going on inside the event, the hypocrisy of the Left is on FULL BLAST outside the venue. There’s only one place that hate is coming from tonight and it’s not @BenShapiro… pic.twitter.com/YtstspUIzc — YAF (@yaf) November 14, 2018

Then the group of demonstrators stood outside of the lecture hall, chanting about various conservative icons who are no longer among the living. The chant started out with, “Reagan is dead!” After a while, it shifted to “John McCain is dead!”

OSU Warned Student’s That Shapiro’s ‘Rhetoric’ Might Threaten Their ‘Emotional & Mental Safety’

Here is the message sent by Ohio State University's Diversity Scholarship Program to students in the wake of @benshapiro's speech on campus It reads like the campus is about to be carpet bombed indiscriminately by ISIS SEEK SHELTER!!! pic.twitter.com/7tmeiODEDp — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 14, 2018

Ohio State University’s Diversity Scholarship Program sent out an email to students before Shapiro arrived on campus. The email urged students to seek out a “safe space” during Shapiro’s speech and encouraged them to reach out and talk with someone if they felt threatened during the event.

The email warned students that “Shapiro’s rhetoric has the potential to threaten the emotional and mental safety of much of the campus community.” And, the email went on, “If you do not feel comfortable around a climate that will be created by Ben Shapiro’s presence, we encourage you to seek a safe environment for yourself. Knowing the hostile environment that can result from these kind of events, we encourage you to seek an inclusive environment and reach out to talk with someone.”

The email did not explain how Shapiro’s rhetoric might threaten students’ emotional and mental safety. Shapiro is on a tour of college campuses and has encountered protests at other stops along the way. Pitt University announced that it would impose a “security fee” on students to cover the cost of guards at Shapiro’s Wednesday speech. Young America’s Foundation has threatened a lawsuit if the university doesn’t drop the fee.