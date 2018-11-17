Racially-Motivated School Shooting Threat in Same Indiana District as May Shooting

Days after a 13-year-old who shot a teacher and student at a Noblesville, Indiana middle school last spring was placed in state corrections custody, school district officials say they are investigating a new threat there, this time against Noblesville High School.

The scrawled racist epithets and extremely derogatory and threatening language photographed and shared on Twitter is offensive.

An “ugly, derogatory” racist statement that threatens a school shooting on Monday was found in a student bathroom. A juvenile believed to be a student is being questioned, the Indy Star reported.

Noblesville high school says of threats left on bathroom wall: “We are sickened that we are facing this situation once again and will aggressively address hatred and threats to the safety of our students and community. “ — David MacAnally (@DavidMacAnally) November 16, 2018

The threat included racist vitriol and “referenced a school shooting this coming Monday,” Noblesville schools said in a statement.

Two statements emailed and released Friday said police were talking to a suspect and said there wold be “increased police presence” for school-related events.

“We are sickened that we are facing this situation once again and will aggressively address hatred and threats to the safety of our students and community. We’ll continue to provide our parents updates and plan for school Monday.”

if best case scenario this is just some sick joke— when will people realize that making threats to shoot up a school isn’t funny. writing hateful speech and racial slurs on a bathroom stall isn’t funny. saying that we should let the shooter free isn’t funny. grow up noblesville. https://t.co/w9w6dVSGSK — carly (@carlyxchier) November 16, 2018

“We will have increased police presence for tonight’s events at NHS,” the statement continued.

Noblesville police saying they are still trying to determine whether threats written on the bathroom stall at Noblesville high school or credible. They appear to insult and target African-Americans.@WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/kXSU9T4HY9 — David MacAnally (@DavidMacAnally) November 16, 2018

The Indy Star reported police were called about the threat written on a stall wall while school was in session late Friday morning.

Not good. First, the middle school shooting and now this. What is going on in Noblesville, folks? https://t.co/lVUbVBIgUh — Jeff Passage 🕇🎙🎶 (@JeffPassage) November 17, 2018

As reported by Heavy last May, David J. Moore, a 13-year-old Noblesville West Middle School student was charged in the May 25 school shooting that left two people injured. Hamilton County (Indiana) Prosecuting Attorney D. Lee Buckingham II, who released Moore’s name despite him being a juvenile and not being tried as an adult, charged him with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and two counts of ‘Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon,’ all felonies. He’s also facing two counts of Possession of a Firearm on School Property, and two counts Dangerous Possession of a Firearm, both Class A misdemeanors, and one count of Possession of a Knife on School Property, a Class B misdemeanor.

Buckingham said at the time Moore was not being tried as an adult because no one was killed.

In court Wednesday, Moore, who confessed last week to shooting teacher Jason Seaman and student Ella Whistler, both of whom survived, was placed the custody of the Indiana Department of Corrections.

BREAKING: Judge orders Noblesville west middle school shooter to be sent to secure facility in the department of corrections until 18. — Zach Myers (@ZachMyersNews) November 14, 2018

Its reported Moore will first be held at a maximum security juvenile jail. Hamilton Circuit Judge Paul A. Felix told Moore he “took this community’s sense of safety …you went into school that day intending to kill many people, not just two. It shakes me to think that was your goal.”

Moore might have been eligible to be released from custody before he turns 18 in 2022, but, it was reported, Felix said he wanted Moore locked up until he was an adult.

Moore walked into his 7th grade science class that morning, asked to be excused and came back shooting.

Hamilton County prosecutor Brandi Pass was reported to have said sans a motive, Moore “did it because he wanted to take lives. He didn’t shoot Jason and Ella for a longstanding grudge. He did it because he likes to shoot people.”

Moore took a .45-caliber handgun and .22-caliber handgun out of his family’s gun safe, the latter gun with a silencer, and brought them to school in his book bag. He stashed them in his locker until science class when he retrieved them and then, re-entering the class, opened fire. Teacher Seaman threw a miniature basketball at him and then rushed the boy but Moore continued to fire. Seaman was shot three times. Whistler was shot in her chest, neck and arm. She still undergoes treatment. Seaman was lauded a hero and likely saved lives.

Teacher wounded in Noblesville school shooting dissatisfied shooter can't be charged as adult: 'This is not justice' https://t.co/QoJxjYvFEe — FOX59 News (@FOX59) November 15, 2018

Since June, the school district has spent millions to beef up security.