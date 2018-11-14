Raffaella Stroik Missing: Missouri Ballet Dancer Vanishes

Raffaella Stroik, a ballet dancer from St. Louis, Missouri, is missing, and the state’s Highway Patrol has sought the public’s help in trying to find her.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol released photos of the dancer and of Raffaella Stroik’s car to the public, writing on Twitter, “The attached photographs are of the vehicle missing person Raffaella Stroik was driving. The car is a black 2012 VW Jetta. The car has Indiana plates. If you have any information that may help in locating her please call the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 660-385-2132.”

Stroik Is a Ballet Dancer in St. Louis

On Facebook, Stroik wrote that she was a “Company Dancer at Saint Louis Ballet.” Her last post was about a production of Romeo and Juliet by that ballet company.

According to The South Bend Tribune, Raffaella Stroik is “a dancer with the St. Louis Ballet Company” who graduated in 2013 from South Bend Saint Joseph High School and “danced with Southold Dance Theater of South Bend and Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University Bloomington.”

She played the Sugar Plum Fairy in The Nutcracker, the newspaper reported. She is currently from St. Louis.

A friend wrote on Facebook, “Raffaella Stroik I’m so glad I was able to see you dance the sugar plum fairy Saturday night!! You are absolutely flawless! You have such a beautiful & captivating presence on stage, it’s like it was made for you!!! ❤️❤️”

Raffaella Stroik’s Car Was Found in a State Park Boat Ramp Parking Lot

Captain James E. Wilt, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, requested the public’s assistance with “locating a missing person.”

The Highway Patrol released this sequence of events. On November 12, 2018, a state park ranger “located Raffaella Maria Stroik’s vehicle unattended in rural Monroe County at the Mark Twain Lake State Park Highway 107 boat ramp parking lot.”

According to authorities, a “computer check revealed no missing person report had been filed for Stroik. At approximately 8:50 a.m. on November 13, 2018, a Missouri state trooper checked the area and found the vehicle remained in the parking lot unattended.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources park rangers “began investigating the incident further and determined Stroik was missing. A missing person report was filed. A search of the surrounding area is being completed,” the Highway Patrol wrote.

Stroik Was Last Seen at a Whole Foods Market

The Highway Patrol also released a physical description of Raffaella Stroik, describing her as “a 23-year-old white female from St. Louis, Missouri. She is 5’7” tall, weighs approximately 115 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She normally wears her hair in a ponytail or a braid.”

Stroik was last seen at “approximately 10:30 a.m. on November 12, 2018, at Whole Foods Market, 1160 Town and Country Crossing Drive, Town and Country, Missouri. She was wearing her hair in a ponytail and she was wearing an olive-green jacket, long pink scarf, navy colored pants with white zippers on the sides, and white tennis shoes,” said authorities.

Anyone with information about Stroik is asked to call the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 660-385-2132. Recent photographs of Stroik are attached to this release.

“The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control investigators are being assisted by representatives of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Missouri Department of Conservation, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe City Fire Department, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Monroe City Ambulance District,” the Highway Patrol release stated.

Stroik Was in a Catholic Young Person’s Group

A friend of Stroik’s wrote on Facebook, “A member of my STL hometown Catholic Young Adult group has been reported missing. Please pray and if you know anything, please report. Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy!”

The St. Louis Young Adults Facebook page wrote, “Hi all. A member of our community, Raffaella Stroik has been reported missing. Raffaella is a member of the Cathedral parish and active in Anima Christi. Her car has been found abandoned overnight at Mark Twain Lake and the police are currently searching for her. We ask you all to please pray for Raffaella’s safe return and to please privately share any information you may have about where she may be.”