Randy William Howe: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Randy Howe is a Las Vegas sports reporter who has found himself the subject of the story. He was arrested on November 6, 2018 for allegedly masturbating at a bar on North Decatur Boulevard in north Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal, citing police spokesman Aaron Patty, reported that Howe was facing charges of indecent exposure and gross lewdness.

1. Police: Randy Howe Was Accused of Masturbating While Sitting at a Slot Machine in a Bar

Randy Howe was accused of pleasuring himself in a public place. The incident occurred around 9 a.m. on November 6, 2018, at a bar in north Las Vegas.

Citing an arrest report, the Las Vegas Sun reports that an employee at the bar called police and said that a customer, who was sitting at a slot machine, looked to be masturbating.

A worker also told police that they had observed Howe exposing his penis while walking to the bathroom. Surveillance video also reportedly showed Howe putting his hands down the front of his pants. Police wrote in the report that Howe had been drinking an energy drink, not alcohol.

According to KTNV-TV, at least one employee told police this was not an isolated incident. Howe had reportedly appeared to have been masturbating while at the bar the week prior.

2. Randy Howe Denied Masturbating & Told Police He Had Been Trying to Itch Himself Because He Was Suffering From a Bad Rash

Officers with the North Las Vegas Police Department responded to the bar. When they confronted Howe, he denied that he had been pleasuring myself.

The Las Vegas Sun quotes the police report as stating that Howe claimed to have a severe rash. He told police he had simply been trying to scratch himself. Howe reportedly acknowledged that trying to relieve himself in a public place had not been the best decision.

Howe was arrested and booked into the Las Vegas Detention Center under his full name, Randall William Howe. According to inmate records with VineLink.com, Howe was quickly released from custody.

3. Randy Howe is the Sports Director at NBC Las Vegas

Randy Howe is a sports broadcaster in Las Vegas. He has worked for the NBC affiliate, KSNV-TV, since June 2008, according to his Linkedin page.

The general manager of the TV station, Larry Strumwasser, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, “We are obviously very concerned about the seriousness of these charges. We are investigating everything.” He did not comment to the newspaper about whether Howe’s job was in jeopardy.

4. Randy Howe’s Bio Was Still Active on the TV Station’s Website

Randy Howe’s biography on KSNV-TV’s website was still active following his arrest.

According to the bio, Howe is a Minnesota native and graduated from St. Cloud State University. He previously worked as a broadcaster in Minnesota and South Dakota before moving to Las Vegas in 2008.

He is married with one daughter.

5. Howe Could Potentially Face Jail Time if Convicted

Under Nevada law, indecent exposure can either be classified as a misdemeanor or a felony. A convicted first-time offender can face up to one year behind bars and a $2,000 fine. A repeat offender can be charged with a fourth-degree felony and be sent to prison for four years.

A person can be convicted of gross lewdness in Nevada, “he or she exposes their sexual organs (genitals, breasts, buttocks), or engages in sexual activity in public or in a context that would be offensive to others. Sexual activity can include sexual intercourse, oral sex, masturbation, the touching of genitals, or any other form of sexually gratifying or arousing behavior.” The punishment if convicted is the same as indecent exposure.

