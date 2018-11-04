Rihanna Endorses Andrew Gillum & Florida’s Amendment 4

Rihanna took to social media on Sunday, November 4, to appeal directly to Florida voters. In an Instagram post, she urged voters to support Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.

Rihanna pointed out that the United States has had only four black governors in its history, and that Florida has never elected a black person to the state’s top executive post. She also stated that Gillum supports raising the minimum wage and repealing “Stand Your Ground.” The post reads in full:

“FLORIDA: You have the opportunity to make history this election. The US has only had four black Governors in its entire history, and we can help make #AndrewGillum the next one and Florida’s first! If you’re tired of feeling like you don’t matter in the political process, know the most important thing you can do in supporting a candidate is finding someone who will take on critical issues such as: making minimum wage a livable wage, paying teachers what their worth, ensuring criminal justice reform, making healthcare a right, and repealing Stand Your Ground. That’s a platform we MUST support. Let’s #bringithome, Florida. Vote @andrewgillum. And VOTE YES on Amendment 4 to restore voting rights to folks who have already paid their debt to society. VOTE on November 6th!”

Rihanna also included a picture of a woman holding a sign that says, “Grab em by the midterms.” The message garnered nearly 300,000 “likes” in less than an hour.

Florida Prohibits Felons From Voting After Completing Their Sentences; An Estimated 1.6 Million People Would Be Eligible to Vote if Amendment 4 Passes

Rihanna also urged voters to support Florida’s Amendment 4. If passed, the measure would allow felons who have completed their sentences to vote. However, convicted murderers and sex offenders would NOT have their voting rights restored. Here is the exact language of the summary provided by the Florida Department of State:

“This amendment restores the voting rights of Floridians with felony convictions after they complete all terms of their sentence including parole or probation. The amendment would not apply to those convicted of murder or sexual offenses, who would continue to be permanently barred from voting unless the Governor and Cabinet vote to restore their voting rights on a case by case basis.”

An estimated 1.6 million people in Florida would become eligible to vote if Amendment 4 passes. Currently, Florida does not allow felons who have completed their sentences from voting. An ex-felon must go through a clemency process to ask for the right to vote. According to the Sun Sentinel, about 3,000 people have been granted the right to vote during Governor Rick Scott’s time in office, since 2011. Gillum supports Amendment 4 and DeSantis has said that the current system should remain in place.

The Race for Florida’s Governor Has Been Close For Weeks Leading Up to the Election

If the election for Governor was held today, who would you vote for: Republican Ron DeSantis, Democrat Andrew Gillum or Reform Party candidate Darcy Richardson? [11/01/18 to 11/02/18]

Ron DeSantis 46.3% Andrew Gillum 48.4% Darcy Richardson 1.6% Undecided 3.7%

Rihanna Supported Hillary Clinton in 2016 & Has Been Vocal About Encouraging People to Register & Vote on November 6

Democrat Andrew Gillum and Republican Ron DeSantis has been close in the weeks and months leading up to the election, according to multiple polls. poll conducted by St. Pete Polls released November 3 showed that slightly more voters preferred Gillum; however, the lead was within the margin of error, meaning the race was a statistical tie.

Rihanna has been vocal about encouraging people to vote nationwide. On October 9, she shared a chart that listed the last days to register to vote in all 50 states. She wrote, “there’s no greater responsibility than being in control of your future and the future starts NOW!!”

During the 2016 election, Rihanna encourages her fans to vote because she cannot. Rihanna was born in Barbados and has a visa to work in the United States, but is not a naturalized citizen. According to the Hollywood Life in September 2016, Rihanna said to a concert crowd, “I can’t vote, so ya’ll gotta do that for me… Over 70 million Americans are not registered to vote and it saddens me because young people are the future.” She endorsed Hillary Clinton in that election.

