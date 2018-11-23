Riverchase Galleria Shooting Reports in Hoover, Alabama

There were multiple reports of a shooting inside the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama on Thanksgiving evening, and witnesses said a man had a gun in the food court area. WBRC-TV reports that at least three people were injured, and the shooter is dead. People were screaming “active shooter; get to the back of the store,” one witness told WBRC.
You can watch live video from the scene below. “The incident at the Galleria has been brought under control by Hoover PD. Please avoid the mall area at this time,” the City of Hoover wrote in a statement. Television news video from the Galleria showed a heavy law enforcement response:
The motive is not yet clear, including whether the shooting was random. The shooter died in an “officer-involved shooting.” People described a terrifying scene, however, with multiple people hearing gunfire. People then ran out of the mall in a frantic rush or hid in supply closets and bathrooms and in other places.
Hoover, where the mall is located, is near Birmingham, Alabama. WBRC-TV reported that a man with the gun was near the food court and roughly near the Starbucks, and the suspect was “taken down.” There was a round of gunfire and then a lull of gunfire, and a man was seen walking down the food court with the gun, said WBRC-TV’s reporter. That television station initially reported that at least three people – including a male and female – were brought out on stretchers, but then said there might also be a fourth victim.
Hoover police had only confirmed there was a shooting and had not verified any of the witness details (be aware that early accounts in fast-breaking shooting situations can sometimes be wrong). However, terrified people took to social media:
Here’s more live video from the scene:
The reports broke out on Twitter with multiple people saying they heard gunfire had erupted inside the mall. Carol Robinson, public safety reporter for Alabama Media Group, wrote on Twitter, “Police on scene of shots fired at Riverchase Galleria. Unknown how many injured.” The mall was open from 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving.
Witnesses described to local television how they hid after seeing people running with guns. “I thought it was a fight because everyone started ducking…we just heard a shooting and that was it,” one person told Fred Davenport for WVTM-TV. Two victims were loaded into an ambulance, Davenport said in his live Facebook report. Another witness told Davenport she heard five shots going off nearby as she walked into Old Navy. “Everybody started running…I hid underneath some clothes,” she said. A young man told Davenport he saw “bodies falling” but he wasn’t sure if those people were shot.
“I was ringing somebody up,” one worker told Davenport. He said there was a stampede of people who ran up saying there was shooting inside the mall. The man then said that he took about 15 people upstairs to safety. A woman had a panic attack and was taken away by ambulance, the worker said. Another man said he saw people running and the doors were locked.
Many people expressed fear on Twitter, with some saying they or others they knew were hiding inside the Galleria. “I serious just had to hid in a bathroom at the Riverchase Galleria. We gotta do better people,” wrote one Twitter user on the evening of November 22, 2018.
Another woman wrote on Twitter, “Just passed the Galleria on my way home from visiting a friend and saw TONS of police cars. If you’re in Birmingham and were thinking about going shopping, do NOT go to the Galleria. Hearing reports of active shooter situation.” A man wrote, “It’s definitely gridlock leaving. The mall was as packed as I’ve seen it in a long time. Praying for those involved, hoping everyone is ok. 🙏 #galleria.” One man told WVTM-TV that he heard gunfire and that it may have happened near the food court. People then started rushing out of the shopping center.
There were plenty such reports. Here are some other reports on Twitter:
This post is being updated as more information is learned.
