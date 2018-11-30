Sarah Palin Says She Is Okay After Alaska Earthquake Today

Sarah Palin says she is okay following the November 30 earthquake that struck Anchorage, Alaska. There are reports of widespread damage in the state. The one-time governor of the state and vice presidential candidate posted on her official Facebook page, “🙏🏼 for Alaska. Our family is intact – house is not… I imagine that’s the case for many, many others. So thankful to be safe; praying for our state following the earthquake.”

The 7.0 earthquake struck 10 miles north of Anchorage, Alaska’s biggest city, at around 8:30 a.m. local time. The Anchorage Police Department said, via NBC News, “There is major infrastructure damage across Anchorage” after earthquake, including “many homes and buildings are damaged. Many roads and bridges are closed. Stay off the roads if you don’t need to drive.” Palin lives in Wasilla, 43 miles north of Anchorage. John McCain’s former running mate began her political career as a council member and mayor of the town. Palin moved to the town with her family as a child in 1972. Her family attends the Wasilla Bible Church. The city has a population of less than 10,000.

According to a feature in Alaska Magazine, the family home was built in 2002, designed by Palin’s husband, Todd Palin. The home is located along West Parks Highway in Wasilla.

The National Tsunami Warning Center is telling people that a massive wave is “expected or occurring.” The page advises people to stay away from beaches and head to higher ground. There is no tsunami warning for British Columbia or the Pacific coast of the continental United States.

