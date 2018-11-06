Scott, Nelson Election Results: Who’s Winning in Florida?

Scott vs. Nelson for U.S. Senate in Florida is a battle between political heavyweights in the Sunshine State. Florida election results are being closely watched because the race could play a role for control of the U.S. Senate.

Bill Nelson, the Democratic incumbent, and Rick Scott, the Republican governor, are locked in a tight race. According to RealClearPolitics, Nelson has led in three of the five most recent polls. You can see all polls in the race here. Nelson has led in more of them. However, sky high turnout in Florida early voting could inject some volatility into the race because some pollsters base their methodologies in part on turnout projections. There was a dramatic increase in early voting turnout in 2018 in Florida (and many other states) when compared to 2014.

Florida Election Results Live: Find Out Who’s Winning

According to CNN, Rick Scott had 55.4% to 44.6% for Nelson with the first returns in (2 percent in).

In Florida, the polls close at 7 and 8 p.m. EST. First voting results should be out around 7 p.m. EST for Florida, and this space will be updated as the results come in.

In addition, you can track Florida election results here or here.

Here’s another site to track live Florida election results on November 6, 2018. First Coast News also has live election results for Florida, which you can access here.

You can find the Florida Secretary of State’s election night results here.

The Florida governor’s race between Andrew Gillum and Ron DeSantis is also being closely watched; Gillum, the Democrat, has led in most polling in that election.

Nelson vs. Scott: Senator vs. Governor

Nelson has served in the U.S. Senate since 2000. He has also served in U.S. Congress, in the state Legislature in Florida, and as state Treasurer, Insurance Commissioner and Fire Marshal. Rick Scott is Florida’s 45th governor and previously ran a healthcare company. Scott has accused Nelson, the state’s only Democratic statewide officeholder, of being a career politician.

In October 2018, RealClearPolitics noted in the Florida Senate race: “Rick Scott’s lead has evaporated as Bill Nelson has begun to spend. The race is still close, but Nelson seems to have at least stabilized the situation when it looked like it might be getting away from him.” The election, along with that for Florida governor, is being closely watched as a possible referendum on President Donald Trump. You can see the latest polling results in the Florida governor’s race here.

The Florida Senate race and the Florida governor’s race are being watched as possible canaries in the mine for the 2020 presidential contest as President Trump won Florida in 2016. Nelson and Scott have clashed over a host of issues, including healthcare and taxes. If Scott could pick up the Senate seat, that would obviously help Republicans in their efforts to retain control of the U.S. Senate because it would mean they could afford to lose another Senate seat to the Democrats.

Early Voting Turnout Was Up

More than 5.2 million people had already cast ballots in Florida, a dramatic increase over 2014, and turnout was high in key counties throughout the state as Florida went to the midterm election polls on November 6, 2018.

The early voting numbers were way up over 2014, when 3.1 million people cast early ballots in Florida. Michael McDonald, a professor at the University of Florida, tracks early voting turnout, and his chart indicates the numbers are not only way over 2014 in Florida but also in many other states. You can see his chart here. He told Politico, “This is not a normal election. The best guess is that we’re looking at some sort of hybrid midterm/presidential election” turnout-wise throughout the country.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Florida was headed for record turnout for a midterm election.

Early voting totals are posted by the Florida Secretary of State’s office. You can also see county-by-county breakdowns here.

2018 General Election Early Voting Statistics for Florida

Election Date – 11/06/2018

Voted Vote-by-Mail

Republican: 1,036,410

Democrat: 973,313

Other: 14,598

No Party Affiliation 467,055

Total 2,491,376

Voted Early

Republican: 1,053,254

Democrat: 1,139,103

Other: 21,899

No Party Affiliation: 506,249

Total: 2,720,505

Vote-by-Mail Provided (Not Yet Returned)

Republican: 318,222

Democrat: 430,111

Other: 6,983

No Party Affiliation: 248,010

Total: 1,003,326

Democrats had a slight edge in early voting numbers.