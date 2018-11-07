Kyrsten Sinema, Martha McSally Election Results

Republican Martha McSally and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema have been embroiled in a tight race for Jeff Flake’s vacated Arizona Senate seat for the last year. Tonight, that election finally reveals a winner.

.As of 10:14 PM ET, here are the results of the Arizona Senate race, with one percent of the precincts reporting, per The New York Times:

Kyrsten Sinema (D): 48.5% (406, 886 votes total)

Martha McSally (R): 49.3% (414,075 votes total)

In the days leading up to the election, RealClearPolitics ranked the election as a tossup, with Sinema and McSally polling within a point of one another. The tight competition has already served to signal a political change in Arizona, which has historically been a strongly red state. If Sinema wins, it will reflect the first official proof of the blue shift within Arizona.