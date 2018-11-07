Rapper Smokepurpp Makes THC Syrup to Help People Kick Lean

South Florida rapper Smokepurpp has launched a lean alternative brand made with THC. His goal? To help rappers and others kick the codeine habit.

“I need y’all listen to me carefully. So me and my manager started this brand, it’s called Purppavis and the whole point behind it is it’s a healthy alternative for people who sip a lot of lean to get off of lean. It’s weed, it’s THC, it’s THC syrup. So from now on, no more lean shit. Fuck that lean shit. Go get you some Purppavis. It’s gonna get you high, it’s giraffe nuts and it’s healthy. Fuck all that other shit.”

Giraffe Nuts is a hemp CBD-infused caramel candy.

SmokePurpp admits openly that he’s not only struggled with a codeine addiction, not dissimilar from an opiate addiction and can lead to heroin addiction, he was close to death.

“Everybody knows when I recorded Deadstar I was all the way fucked up on the drugs. All the way going crazy. You know I recorded that song pretty much halfway dead, yea, pretty much …”

The Chicago-born, Miami-raised SoundCloud rapper said the THC syrup saved his life and has allowed him to focus on his much-anticipated follow-up album, Deadstar 2, which he said might see an early December release. Purppavis is set to be in dispensaries across the U.S. beginning in early 2019, according to a report. And it appears that his idea to help people kick is also a timely business move given the now-growing decriminalization and legalization of marijuana. He’s reported to be working on including both THC and CBD based syrups, concentrates and edibles. But his focus now is the THC lean.

In a statement reported by Hot New Hip-Hop, Purpp said, “My goal is to make Purppavis a lifestyle brand for marijuana lovers. ‘THC Lean’ is the first product because I wanted to create a positive alternative to actual lean. I know it ain’t healthy and I wanna use my platform to make a difference for myself and my supporters.”

Lean, or drank, or purple drank, or syrup, combines promethazine/codeine-based cough syrup and soft drinks like grape soda, grape Fanta in particular, or Mountain Dew, or Sprite and a hard candy like Jolly Rancher’s are tossed it to sweeten it up. . The promethazine is an antihistamine, but the codeine is an opiod not far off Oxycontin, hydrocodone, Fentanyl, and heroin. The effects are similar and the risk of addiction is high. Overdoes and even death are not uncommon.

Lean was popularized by Houston-based musicians and rappers. The list of artists whose flows are lean-focused is extensive and well-documented. Lil Wayne has admitted to an extreme lean addiction. Early lean promoters like DJ Screw and Big Moe died as a result of lean addiction. Rapper Fredo Santana, a lean addict who rhymed about drank often, had a fatal seizure in January.