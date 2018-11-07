Debbie Stabenow, John James Election Results: Who’s Winning?

Democrat Debbie Stabenow and Republican John James have been battling to represent Michigan in the Senate, in a race that tightened as the election neared. Stabenow is hoping to secure a fourth Senate term, while political newcomer James was looking for the come-from-behind upset.

As of 11:26 PM ET, the Associated Press called the race for Debbie Stabenow.

Here are the numbers per the New York Times, with 56 percent of the precincts reporting.

Debbie Stabenow (D): 52.0% (1,434,209 votes total)

John James (R): 46.0% (1,268,674 votes total)

The nation has been watching this Senate election closely because it narrowed significantly in the final weeks. Democrat Debbie Stabenow has been serving in Congress since 1996 and was the first woman in Michigan’s history to be elected to the Senate. Republican John James is a war veteran and businessman who has promoted himself as a job creator. He has also been endorsed by President Trump.

Stabenow had a strong lead in the polls for months; at times, polls had her ahead by as many as 20 percentage points. RealClearPolitics ranks Michigan as “Leans Dem.”

But James closed the gap in recent weeks in a big way. A final poll conducted November 5 and released November 6, by Mitchell Research & Communications, indicated the race had moved into toss-up territory. 49 percent of those surveyed planned to vote for Stabenow, and 46 percent supported James. That difference was within the poll’s margin of error.

