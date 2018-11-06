Kemp vs. Abrams Polls: Latest Data Shows Georgia Is a Toss-Up

Election Day has arrived and all eyes are on Georgia as Stacey Abrams battles Brian Kemp in the gubernatorial race. The latest polls show a tight race in the fight to be Georgia’s next governor. The Georgia polls are open until 7 p.m. Eastern and registered voters will need a valid photo ID.

Much of the discussion in the days leading up to the election has centered around voting. Throughout the process, Kemp has been accused by Democrats of trying to use his power as Secretary of State to influence the election. Kemp recently fired back by accusing the Democrats of hacking the state’s voter registration system.

Five Thirty Eight’s projections give Kemp a two in three chance of winning, and Abrams a one in three chance of victory. They project a narrow Kemp victory of 50.5 to 48.3 percent of the votes.

The two latest polls show vastly different data. The 20/20 Insight poll conducted October 31-November 2 has Abrams leading Kemp by four percentage points. A poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group on October 30-November 3 has Kemp with a sizable 12 percentage point lead, a stark contrast to the majority of other polls showing a margin of two points or less.

Here’s a look at the latest Kemp-Abrams polls courtesy of RealClear Politics and Five Thirty Eight.

RealClear Politics Average: Kemp vs. Abrams

RealClear Politics keeps a running average of the latest Kemp-Abrams polls.

CANDIDATE VOTE% Brian Kemp 48.8 Stacey Abrams 45.8

20/20 Insight: Kemp vs. Abrams

The 20/20 Insight poll was conducted on October 31-November 2 and has a margin of error of four percentage points.

CANDIDATE VOTE% Stacey Abrams 50 Brian Kemp 46

Trafalgar Group: Kemp vs. Abrams

The Trafalgar poll was conducted October 30-November 3 and has a margin of error of 2.1 points.

CANDIDATE VOTE% Brian Kemp 52 Stacey Abrams 40

Cygnal: Kemp vs. Abrams

The Cygnal poll was conducted October 27-30 and has a margin of error of 4.36 points.

CANDIDATE VOTE% Brian Kemp 49 Stacey Abrams 47

Emerson: Kemp vs. Abrams

The Emerson poll was conducted October 29-31 and has a margin of error of 3.7 points.

CANDIDATE VOTE% Brian Kemp 49 Stacey Abrams 47

Fox 5 Atlanta/Opinion Savvy: Kemp vs. Abrams

The Fox 5 Atlanta/Opinion Savvy poll was conducted October 28-29, and has a margin of error of 3.9 points.

CANDIDATE VOTE% Stacey Abrams 48 Brian Kemp 47

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Kemp vs. Abrams

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll was conducted October 21-30 and has a margin of error of 3 points.

CANDIDATE VOTE% Brian Kemp 47 Stacey Abrams 47

NBC News/Marist

The NBC News/Marist poll was conducted October 14-18 and has a margin of error of 4.8 points.

CANDIDATE VOTE% Brian Kemp 49 Stacey Abrams 47

WXIA-TV/SurveyUSA: Kemp vs. Abrams

The WXIA-TV/SurveyUSA poll was conducted October 3-8 and has a margin of error of 4.9 points.

CANDIDATE VOTE% Brian Kemp 47 Stacey Abrams 45

Landmark Communications: Kemp vs. Abrams

The Landmark Communications poll was conducted October 1 and has a margin of error of 3.2 points.