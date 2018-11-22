Is Stop & Shop Open on Thanksgiving 2018?

Most Stop & Shop Supermarkets are closed and will not be operating under normal business hours on Thanksgiving Day 2018. All Stop & Shop pharmacies will also be closed in observance of the holiday.

The Stop & Shop located at Old Connecticut Path in Framingham, Massachusetts, will be open from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Locations in Lynn, Stoneham, and Milford, Massachusetts, are also open. Stop & Shop has a total of 414 locations in the northeastern United States.

The Thanksgiving holiday falls on Thursday, November 22, this year. Those needing to run out to grab a last minute box of stuffing or a few extra potatoes will be able to do so at a select few supermarkets that are open on the holiday.

Stop & Shop’s online shopping service PeaPod will not be available for Thanksgiving Day deliveries. Those who use PeaPod can place shopping orders and schedule to have food items delivered on Wednesday, November 21, but home delivery is unavailable for Thursday, November 22, according to the PeaPod website. Home delivery will also be unavailable on Friday, November 23, as it’s considered a holiday as well. Those hoping to get food delivered at a home or business can resume doing so on Saturday, November 24.

Those who shop using PeaPod but choose to pick up their order in the store will be unable to do so on Thanksgiving Day. PeaPod’s pick-up option was not available on Tuesday or Wednesday this week and will not be available on Friday. Those wishing to place an order to pick up in their local store can do so resuming on Saturday.

Most Stop & Shop stores close at 6 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve and are closed on Christmas Day. According to the company’s website, Stop & Shop is also closed on Easter Sunday.

For further information about your local Stop & Shop, please call the store’s customer service number.