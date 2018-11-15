Stormy Daniels Says She May Need a New Lawyer Soon

NEW: Statement from Stormy Daniels regarding Michael Avenatti @NYMag pic.twitter.com/p1dUgCN9tr — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) November 15, 2018

Stormy Daniels says she’ll be in the market for a new lawyer if the charges against Michael Avenatti turn out to be true.

Daniels made the comments to New York Magazine on Thursday, one day after Avenatti was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in Los Angeles. Avenatti, who paid a $50,0000 bail bond to get out of jail Wednesday, says that he is totally innocent and is demanding an investigation so that he can be exonerated. His estranged wife and his ex-wife also say Avenatti is a “good man” who would never hurt a woman.

Stormy Daniels said she knows that Avenatti deserves a full investigation. She said we shouldn’t rush to judge him until there’s time to weigh the evidence fully. But, Daniels said, she takes these allegations very seriously. And if they’re true — if it turns out that Avenatti really did hurt a woman — then she won’t be working with him any more. Daniels said in a statement,

“These are serious and obviously very troubling allegations, but right now that is all they are: allegations. We should all reserve judgement until the investigation — an investigation Michael has said he welcomes — is complete, and that’s what I’m going to do. But of course I do not condone violence against women and if these allegations prove true I will be seeking new representation.”

Avenatti Is Comparing Himself to Mueller & Says Jacob Wohl Is Behind the Whole Thing

First Mueller and now me. When we are fully exonerated I am coming for you Jacob Wohl aka Surefire. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 15, 2018

Avenatti has been protesting that he is totally innocent and has never hit a woman. Meanwhile, it’s not clear who accused him of domestic violence. His estranged wife, Lisa Storie-Avenatti, says that it wasn’t her. Storie-Avenatti issued a statement which said that the charges against Avenatti were a “fabrication.” She said that Avenatti “wouldn’t hurt anyone” and added that anyway, she hasn’t seen him in months.

The stmt issued earlier from my second wife Lisa, together with stmts made to @mj_lee of CNN. https://t.co/ZgEsGuHtaS — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 15, 2018

Avenatti’s first wife, Christine Avenatti Carlin, also issued a statement defending Avenatti. She called her ex-husband a “good man” who had never been abusive to her or to anyone else.

The stmt issued earlier from Christine, my first wife. https://t.co/nNT0hmDu7H — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 15, 2018

And so, Avenatti says, maybe Jacob Wohl — the 20 year old accused of involvement in a plan to smear Robert Mueller — is behind the whole thing. In a tweet on Thursday, Avenatti compared himself to Mueller and vowed to get his revenge on Wohl: “First Mueller and now me. When we are fully exonerated I am coming for you Jacob Wohl aka Surefire.”