Stormy Daniels & Chrissy Teigen for 2020?

Stormy Daniels has an idea for who should challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 election: model Chrissy Teigen, and offered to join the ticket as her running mate. Daniels even created a hashtag for it: #teigendaniels2020.

Or…just #teigendaniels2020 and finish this shit Mortal Kombat style — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) November 11, 2018

Now to be clear, this is more than likely just a joke. It started with a Twitter feud between Daniels and a 23-year-old man named Michael Moates. He describes himself as a “Conservative Political News Junkie” and writes for the DC Chronicle. He scrubbed his Twitter feed in the aftermath.

But in reading Daniels’ responses, it appears that Moates challenged Daniels’ parenting skills and called her a bad role model.

wow I thought I was ok at the AOC (art of clapback) but it’s important to always continue education from the best as it is an ever-evolving skill, I bow down https://t.co/ny9jAJTNl9 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 11, 2018

Chrissry Teigen shared screen grabs of part of the conversation between Moates and Daniels. Moates tweeted to Daniels at 12:33 a.m. on November 11, “Thanks for the free followers @StormyDaniels. I appreciate the attention.”

Daniels shot back a few minutes later, “You’re welcome, honey. Hopefully none of them are underage so you can’t get in trouble again.” Included in that tweet was a headline that included Moates’ picture and the title, “Teenage Women Allege That Michael Moates Sent Them Inappropriate Messages.”

The headline was from a website called “Right Wing Watch,” which its founders describe as an organization “dedicated to monitoring and exposing the activities and rhetoric of right-wing activists and organizations in order to expose their extreme agenda.”

Back to Teigen: When she shared the screen grabs between Daniels and Moates, she wrote, “wow I thought I was ok at the AOC (art of clapback) but it’s important to always continue education from the best as it is an ever-evolving skill, I bow down.”

Wow! Thank you! We should join forces and really wreck some shit. #mastersofthetwitterverse #trollslayers — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) November 11, 2018

Daniels thanked Teigen for the praise, writing, “Wow! Thank you! We should join forces and really wreck some shit. #mastersofthetwitterverse #trollslayers.”

Daniels’ next response quickly earned hundreds of likes: “Or…just #teigendaniels2020 and finish this shit Mortal Kombat style.”

One Twitter fan joined in on the action, by suggesting that Kathy Griffin should be part of the team as Press Secretary. Daniels retweeted that message and included the comment, “Soooo…a blonde, a brunette and a redhead walk into the Whitehouse…”

Soooo…a blonde, a brunette and a redhead walk into the Whitehouse… https://t.co/LiSDmznm72 — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) November 11, 2018

Teigen has not yet responded to Daniels’ 2020 suggestion.

This is not the first time the model has commented on social media in support of Stormy Daniels. When Daniels appeared on CBS’ 60 Minutes in March 2018, Teigen live-tweeted during the interview. One of the details Daniels shared about her alleged encounter with Donald Trump was that she spanked him with a magazine that had his picture on the cover. Teigen reacted to that story by tweeting, “Donald got spanked on his ass by his own face.”