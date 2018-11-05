Susan Westwood: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Susan Westwood is a North Carolina woman who was filmed confronting two Africa -American sisters, Leisa Meria Garris and Mary Michelle Garris, while they were waiting for AAA in a parking lot in Charlotte.

Westwood was filmed by the sisters in a video that soon went viral, with internet users dubbing her “South Park Susan.” Westwood has since turned herself in to the police after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Westwood Called the Police on the Sisters for No Apparent Reason

On October 26, Westwood confronted the two sisters for no apparent reason, and then proceeded to harass them while they waited for AAA in a parking lot of Charlotte, North Carolina, near the apartment complex where one of the sisters lives.

It’s unclear how, exactly, the altercation began. But in the earliest video posted by Garris, one of the sisters can be heard saying that she feels threatened, to which Westwood replied that she was hot and beautiful and white, before proceeding to ask the sisters if they live at the apartment complex.

“Why do we feel like we need to be here, like, on this, like, beautiful place?” Westwood continued. When one of the sisters replied with another question, asking why Westwood felt the need to be in their “space,” Westwood answered, “Well, I live here. I pay rent.”

Westwood later added, a bit nonsensically, “My kids go to Meyer’s Park, so I want to make sure there’s nothing going on…and why are you hanging out? Where do you live?”

2. Westwood Asked the Girls a Series of Racist Questions, Including Asking “Where Their Baby Daddies” Were

This racist white woman in Charlotte, North Carolina approached a group of black women who were standing in the parking lot of their apartment complex & began berating them. She brags to them about being white & her well paying job. Twitter, do your thing & identify her. pic.twitter.com/gOVImsaM9P — Simar (@sahluwal) October 27, 2018

Throughout the recorded videos, Westwood makes a series of apparent racist remarks, including, “I’m hot, I’m beautiful, I’m 51, what we going to talk about tonight? Being hot? Being beautiful? Being white? My new weave?”

She continued later, Is your boyfriend here? Is your baby daddy here? Nobody cares. I’m white and I’m hot, so what are you doing here?”

Throughout the video, while the sisters continued to reference Westwood as “ma’am”, Westwood replied by mocking them in racist stereotypes of African Americans. “I make $125,000 a year!” she declared at one point. She talked about her whiteness too many times to count throughout the videos, saying at one point: “I’m white, f*ck off…I’m white, b*tch.”

3. Westwood Falsely Claimed the Girls Were Trying to Break Into an Apartment Complex

Susan Westwood, who harassed two black women while they waited for AAA road-side assistance, has turned herself into police. https://t.co/lkZ82d7Wbr — NBCBLK (@NBCBLK) November 4, 2018

First, one of the sisters called 911, noting that Westwood was making racist threats and making them uncomfortable while they waited for AAA.

Later, Westwood called the police, herself. During her 911 call, Westwood falsely claimed that the two women were trying to break into her apartment complex, one that she claimed she paid over a thousand dollars in rent monthly for.

On the 911 call, Westwood reportedly said, “There are folks that are trying to break in. They’re trying to get in the apartments. I’m trying to do it in a very clandestine manner because it’s actually on Fairview Road,” Westwood told police, reports ABC. “They are actually people that I’ve never seen here before—but they are African American.”

4. Prior to Turning Herself in to the Police, Westwood Was Fired From Her Job

Due to the threats uttered by Susan J. Westwood and threats to draw and use her gun, she is also now facing four criminal summons on the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office website. Two counts of communicating threats and two of simple assault. https://t.co/d84IPQS310 — Equality, we all need it. (@DefendsEqually) October 28, 2018

Prior to the event, Westwood worked at Spectrum Enterprise, per a screenshot of her LinkedIn, which has since been deleted. However, since then she has been terminated, a point that wsa confirmed by Patrick Paterno, Director of Communications of the Carolina Region for Charter Communications.

In a statement, he said, “The incident recorded in Charlotte is a blatant violation of Charter’s code of conducts and clearly disregards the company’s commitment to inclusion and respectful behavior. As such, Ms. Westwood’s employment with the company has been terminated, effective immediately.”

5. Westwood Now Faces Four Criminal Counts for Assault and Communicating Threats

Here's her mug. Southpark Susan in police custody via @CMPD Ms. Westwood turned herself in to the Sunset Beach #NC Police Dept. She was transported to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Department. Westwood was served w/ the outstanding misdemeanor warrant & 4 criminal summons. pic.twitter.com/HjxAaRZLu8 — Xavier Walton (@xmanwalton) November 4, 2018

Westwood currently faces a series of charges, having initially been slapped with an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, as well as “misuse of the 911 system.” Since turning herself in, she has been charged with four counts of simple assault and communicating threats.