Thousand Oaks GoFundMe Page Seeks to Raise $50,000 for Victims of the Shooting

THOUSAND OAKS, CA - NOVEMBER 08: Television news crews and a fire department Public Information Officer gather near the Borderline Bar and Grill, where a mass shooting occurred, on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. According to reports, at least 12 people have died, including a Ventura County Sheriffs Department sergeant, plus the gunman. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

In the way of a shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, that left thirteen dead including the shooter, a GoFundMe page has been established for the victims.

The page has been started by the Rotary Club of Westlake Village, and is $4,000 towards its goal of $50,000.

The site page reads in part,

Twelve people, including Sgt. Helus of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, lost their lives at a crowded bar in Thousand Oaks, California, late Wednesday, November 7, 2018.  Additionally, about 25 people suffered injuries of varying severity.

While details are still unfolding, we wanted to provide an avenue to all who are struggling to find a way to help.

Please respond to this hateful act with your act of love today. Any donation will be much appreciated.

This fundraiser is meant to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of this tragic Thousand Oaks mass shooting.

