Tina Teslovich Renacci, Jim Renacci’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Tina Teslovich Renacci has been married to Republican Rep. Jim Renacci since 1983 and they have three children. He is running for the Senate against Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown.

Tina found herself in the headlines in 2017 when her husband was planning to run for governor. A campaign spokesperson claimed that Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted had threatened Tina during a conversation at a church. The Husted campaign denied the allegation.

1. Tina Renacci Accused Secretary of State Jon Husted of Threatening Her in Church

In 2017, there were four Republicans vying for the GOP nomination for Ohio governor: Mike DeWine, Jon Husted, Mary Taylor and Jim Renacci. Eventually, Husted went on to join DeWine’s campaign as his running mate, and Renacci of course decided to run for Senate instead.

But the fall of 2017, tensions were high between between the Renacci and Husted campaigns. Their supporters had been trading insults online; for example, a PAC that supported Husted liked to accuse Renacci of actually being a liberal.

Then in October 2017, Tina Renacci approached Jon Husted during an event at Genoa Baptist Church in Westerville, a suburb of Columbus. According to the Columbus Dispatch, she apparently wanted to talk to the Secretary of State about what she thought were unfair attacks against her husband. The newspaper reported that, according to the Renacci campaign, Husted told Tina that she “would regret approaching him.” The Renacci campaign referred to the remark as a threat.

A spokesman for the Husted campaign disputed the characterization, instead insisting that Husted had been “polite” and would not “take the bait of trading insults with the Renacci campaign.”

2. Tina Teslovich & Jim Renacci Were High School Sweethearts

Tina Teslovich Renacci and Jim Renacci began dating as high school students. According to their wedding announcement in the Monessen Valley Independent, both graduated from Ringgold High School in Donora, Pennsylvania, in 1976. Donora is a small town located about 20 miles south of Pittsburgh.

They got married October 8, 1983. The ceremony took place at St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Donora, Pennsylvania. They went on a honeymoon to Bermuda. The newspaper announcement also states that the couple had already moved to Wadsworth, Ohio; they still live there today.

3. Tina & Jim Renacci Have Three Children

Tina Renacci and husband Jim have three children together.

Son Andrew Renacci became an attorney. He earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Michigan in 2009. He went on to Cleveland State University for law school, where he graduated Summa Cum Laude in 2012. According to his Linkedin profile, Andrew is a corporate attorney at the Squire Patton Boggs firm in Cleveland.

Their younger son, Ryan Renacci, decided to pursue a medical career. He studied medicine, business and law at Notre Dame, where he graduated in 2011. From there, Ryan studied medical law and ethics at King’s College London. He wrote on his Linkedin page that his “dissertation was an ethical and legal discourse on the access and availability of healthcare and essential medicines.” Ryan then graduated from Georgetown University School of Medicine in 2018.

Tina and Jim’s youngest child is daughter Rhiannon Renacci. She graduated from the University of Akron with a bachelor’s in business administration in 2013. She currently works for a marketing company called InfoCision Management. She is a senior account representative for the NRA.

4. Tina Renacci is a Big Fan of the Cleveland Indians & the Cavaliers

Tina Teslovich Renacci grew up outside of Pittsburgh. It’s easy to assume she likely grew up cheering for the Pittsburgh Pirates, or at the very least would have been surrounded by fans of the team. But whatever her prior sports affiliation, she is now a big fan of the Cleveland Indians.

Tina and Jim Renacci have been living in Wadsworth, Ohio, for approximately four decades. The city is located in Medina County, about 40 miles south of Cleveland.

Maybe watching some of the Miami Heat game to see if the spell the witches put on Lebron works…Go Cavs! — Tina Renacci (@TDR1958) October 26, 2010

Tina has not posted any new tweets since 2011. But her account shows multiple posts about the Indians and the Cavaliers. She sent a few messages after Lebron James left for Miami. One example was on October 26, 2010, when Tina wrote, “Maybe watching some of the Miami Heat game to see if the spell the witches put on Lebron works…Go Cavs!” The next day she followed up with, “Watching the CAVS win tonight…Go get guys!”

That devotion does not appear to extend to the Cleveland Browns. Daughter Rhiannon shared the above photo alongside her father at a Steelers game.

Go Michigan… — Tina Renacci (@TDR1958) March 12, 2011

However, one Ohio team Tina apparently does not support is the Ohio State University buckeyes. As referenced above, her oldest son attended the University of Michigan. And in March of 2011, she tweeted “Go Michigan…”

5. Tina Renacci Appears to Have a Green Thumb & Enjoys Baking

Tina Renacci’s Facebook page includes multiple photos of her mother-in-law and her children. She also appears to take a lot of pride in her garden. She shares many pictures of her flowers and holiday decorations.

Tina Renacci also appears to enjoy baking cookies and other treats for her family. She shared on Facebook that pizzelle cookies, a traditional Italian dessert, is a family favorite.

