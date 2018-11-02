Trump Invokes HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ in Sanctions Tweet

President Donald Trump used imagery invoking the popular “Game of Thrones” series for a tweet about upcoming sanctions. HBO was not pleased about it.

The tweet in question was sent on November 2 at 12:01 p.m. It is a picture of President Trump and features the words “Sanctions are coming.” The date listed underneath is November 5. The president did not include a caption along with the image.

The font is similar to what HBO uses for “Game of Thrones.” The phrase also appears to be a play on the series’ popular slogan, “Winter is coming.”

HBO issued a short statement about the president’s post, which has since been widely shared. “We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes.”

The official White House twitter handle attempted to clarify what President Trump had been referring to. “President @realDonaldTrump is reimposing all sanctions lifted under the unacceptable Iran deal. The U.S. is reimposing the toughest sanctions ever on Iran, targeting many of the corrupt regime’s critical sectors.”

The sanctions are scheduled to take effect on Monday, November 5, and target more than 700 Iranian individuals and businesses. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo explained the move to reporters on November 2. As reported by CNN, Pompeo said that the goal is to “hit at core areas of Iran’s economy. They’re necessary to spur changes we seek on the part of the regime.” In the call with reporters, Pompeo said the United States is working with allies to “cut off Iranian oil exports as much as possible.”

Pompeo explained that the added economic pressure is intended to discourage Iran from building its ballistic missile program. “Our ultimate aim is to compel Iran to permanently abandon its well-documented outlaw activities and behave as a normal country.”

However, as laid out in USA Today, critics have long argued that sanctions against Iran have more of a negative impact on the everyday people, and not the regime itself. The newspaper highlighted Iran’s carpet-makers as an example. The Islamic nation exported an estimated $428 million worth of carpets after the Iran Deal went into effect. About 30 percent of those sales were attributed to Americans.

The president of the National Iranian American Council, Jamal Abdi, is among the critics. He tweeted on November 2, “Impoverishing ordinary Iranians will not hurt the regime or achieve any of America’s security interests, but it will set back the Iranian people’s aspirations for years to come.”