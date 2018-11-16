Trump Is “Pissed At Everyone” Says White House Official

United States President, Donald Trump is not happy.
A political clobbering, bickering aides and now a public grenade launched across the White House by the first lady have placed President Donald Trump in a position he loathes: backed into a corner.
A week after standing in the East Room and declaring victory in the midterm elections, the President is isolated and growing more furious by the day. He’s openly speculating about replacing more members of his Cabinet, though so far has stopped short of executing the dismissals, leaving those aides in a career purgatory.
CNN’s Jake Tapper noted that noted that White House aides described “a darker than normal cloud hovering over the Oval Office.”
The network learned that the president’s “intense and bitter mood” appeared to escalate after Republican losses in last week’s midterm elections.
Tapper also noted that a source told White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins that Trump “was furious” that First Lady Melania Trump issued a rare public statement condemning a national security adviser prior to that adviser’s ouster.
That move, Tapper said, made Trump worry he looked like “a bossed around husband.”
“President Trump is growing more isolated by the day,” Collins said. “Trump has been in a dark mood since he returned from Paris, berating aides over a decision to cancel a planned visit to a military cemetery due to the rain.”
