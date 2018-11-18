Trump Called the Smokey Bear Ad ‘Tedious’ & CNN Doesn’t Want Us to Forget It

Back in 2015, Donald Trump put up a tweet grumbling about the Smokey the Bear ad. For those of you don’t remember it — Smokey the Bear is the ranger who tells kids about fire safety and says, “Only you can prevent forest fires!”

On Sunday, CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski brought the old tweet back. More than three years after Trump’s original tweet, Kaczynski retweeted it:

Who is paying for that tedious Smokey Bear commercial that is on all the time – enough already! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2015

Of course, the tweet took on a whole new significance now that the Paradise Fires are devastating Northern California. Seeing that old Trump tweet has plenty of social media users up in arms. You can see some of the responses here:

@Snarkaroni @realDonaldTrump Would be a shame if that thing on your head caught fire & Smokey refused to put it out after you insulted him. — Matt 🤖 (@1CynicalCyborg) January 8, 2015

Trump Took a Lot of Heat This Week for Talking About Finland’s Forest Raking

Trump: "You gotta take care of the floors. You know the floors of the forest, very important… I was with the President of Finland… he called it a forest nation and they spent a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things and they don't have any problem." pic.twitter.com/cC8syQobdC — Contemptor (@TheContemptor) November 17, 2018

Donald Trump has faced a lot of criticism for his response to the California wildfires. First, he angered a lot of people when he said that California just hadn’t prepared properly for the fires. He has also blamed the state’s environmental policies, claiming that the state had “wasted water” by diverting it to the Pacific Ocean. And more recently, the president ruffled feathers when he threatened to cut off funding to emergency response teams that fight fires.

On Saturday, Trump finally flew to California and appeared at a press conference beside California’s Governor Jerry Brown. There, the president was asked whether he believes that climate change had anything to do with the forest fires; reporters tried to press Trump on whether his views on climate change are evolving.

Instead of talking about climate change, though, Trump talked about Finland. The president implied that US rangers aren’t doing a good enough job to “take care of the floors” of the forest – unlike forest rangers in Finland.

“You’ve got to take care of the floors. You know the floors of the forest, very important. You look at other countries where they do it differently and it’s a whole different story,” Trump said. “I was with the president of Finland and he said, ‘We have a much different—we’re a forest nation.’ He called it a forest nation, and they spent a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things,”