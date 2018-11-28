Trump’s Pick to Lead ICE Once Compared Him to Dennis the Menace

lol I guess Trump doesn't follow his new Border Patrol Chief on twitter pic.twitter.com/WQVlzfVRf1 — Scafe for Beto (@erinscafe) February 4, 2017

Ronald Vitiello is President Trump’s nominee to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Vitiello has been serving as Acting Director of ICE since July, but needs to be confirmed by the Senate in order to take on the job officially. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee was expected to vote on Vitiello’s confirmation this week.

But on Wednesday, a group of unions sent a letter to the committee, raising “concerns” about Vitiello, according to the Washington Post. One of the chief concerns they raised was Vitiello’s attitude toward the president.

It seems that back in 2016, Vitiello retweeted a picture comparing Trump to Dennis the Menace. (Trump wasn’t president at the time.) Vitiello deleted the tweet, but there are still screenshots of it, here, and more here.

The Post reports that, in a letter to Committee chair Ron Johnson, a group of union leaders said that they were “concerned” about the fact that Vitiello had shared the image comparing Trump to the mischievous cartoon character. The letter also said, “The nominee to be considered by the Committee, Mr. Ronald D. Vitiello, has only been with ICE for a short period of time, and while this letter neither supports nor opposes his nomination to be our Director, we are aware of several matters that give us serious concern about him.”

Vitiello Also Once Compared the Democratic Party to the KKK

Back in 2015, Vitiello made a “joke” about the Democratic Party. Vitiello was tweeting back at conservative talk show host named Mark Levin. After Levin asked his followers to come up with new names for the Deomcratic Party, Vitiello replied, “liberalcratic party or the NeoKlanist party.”

The tweet came up during Vitiello’s confirmation hearing this month, when Senator Gary Peters asked him about it. Vitiello said he regretted the tweet but also insisted that it was meant as a joke and had been sent from his private account. “It’s important and I understand the gravity, it was meant as a joke I wasn’t trying to do anything other than make a joke. I regret it,” he said.

Vitiello hasn’t tweeted since June of this year. He became the acting head of ICE in July, so it’s possible that Vitiello has been staying off of social media because he doesn’t want to land himself in hot water all over again.

Vitiello began working for ICE in 1985, in Laredo, Texas. He became Deputy Chief of Border Patrol in 2010, and then Acting Chief in 2015.