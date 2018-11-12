Trumpy Bear is a Real Product

Social media is buzzing with questions about Trumpy Bear, after ads for the quirky stuffed animal aired on Fox News. You can see the ad here:

I can't believe this commercial that just ran on Fox News is for real pic.twitter.com/gGInt8BKhp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 12, 2018

Many people were wondering whether the ad could possibly be real; to some observers, it looked like a spoof. In fact, so many questions have been raised about the ad that Snopes fact-checked it. The result? Trumpy Bear is absolutely real.

Trumpy Bear Has Blond Hair That You Can Comb

Trumpy Bear looks a bit like, well, Trump. He has blue eyes and long blondish hair, styled low across his forehead. He wears a red necktie and white cuffs and collar. You can also zip open his neck and pull out an “ultra cozy” American flag blanket.Trumpy Bear comes with a certificate of authenticity which confirms that you own an “authentic” Trumpy Bear. The manufacturer calls Trumpy Bear a “piece of history” which is suitable as a gift for “all American holidays.”