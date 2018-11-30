University of Cincinnati Active Shooter Reports Hit Twitter

Breaking: Heavy police presence at @uofcincy after police warn students and staff of a person with a gun on campus. Working for more information. Students told to stay inside @WLWT pic.twitter.com/jZpfR6HPdv — Jatara McGee WLWT (@WLWTJatara) November 30, 2018

Twitter flooded with reports of people saying there was an “active shooter” on the University of Cincinnati campus on the evening of November 29, 2018. The campus police wrote on Twitter, “Police emergency involving a person with a gun near Campus Rec Center. Stay inside and away from the area.”

Here’s that tweet:

Police emergency involving a person with a gun near Campus Rec Center. Stay inside and away from the area. — UC Public Safety (@UCPublicSafety) November 30, 2018

The university’s official account then retweeted that report and wrote, “UPDATE: Shots were fired tonight on the UC campus during a fight near the Campus Rec Center. All those involved are believed to be gone from the scene. No reported injuries.” The shelter in place was lifted.

This brief announcement just played on UC's campus saying no one's been shot. pic.twitter.com/RMTh8P3gaG — Kristen Swilley (@KristenSwilley) November 30, 2018

One local journalist’s report also indicated that it’s not an active shooter in the sense that most people interpret that phrase; rather, there were shots fired near the rec center after a fistfight, she also reported. Students were furious that they learned about the shooting on Twitter first.

Sarah Walsh, a journalist with WCPO-TV, wrote on Twitter, “Students at the University of Cincinnati are sheltering in place following shots fired on campus near the recreation center. Police say this was the result of a fistfight that escalated into gunfire. Three shell casings found on the ground.”

Per CPD Not active shooting, no victims. Suspect who fired shots fled. “Students at the UC are sheltering in place following shots fired on campus near the rec center. Police say this was the result of a fistfight that escalated into gunfire. Three shell casings found ground." — Chris Seelbach (@ChrisSeelbach) November 30, 2018

Walsh added: “If a person was injured in the shooting, they have not yet been found. A number of UC students are messaging us to say they knew about the shooting via text messages, Snapchat and other social media for around 20 minutes before campus authorities informed them. Many spent those minutes scared and confused.” There was an unverified Snapchat video flying around also. Some local media were sharing it on Twitter. You can see it here.

Dozens of people have sent us a Snapchat video of people near the rec center allegedly at the time of the shooting. We're working to verify it. If you are or know someone in this video, please get in touch with us via DMs. — Sarah Walsh (@sarahbellewalsh) November 30, 2018

A shelter warning was in place, according to The News Record, the UC student newspaper.

The News Record said that UC students, staff and faculty received this “active shooter alert” via email: “Police Emergency INVOLVING A PERSON WITH A GUN NEAR CAMPUS REC CENTER. Occupants lock your room. Others stay out of area.”

Students at the University of Cincinnati are sheltering in place following shots fired on campus near the recreation center. Police say this was the result of a fistfight that escalated into gunfire. Three shell casings found on the ground. — Sarah Walsh (@sarahbellewalsh) November 30, 2018

The campus police report about a person with a gun was the first confirmation from authorities that something was going on many minutes after Twitter first flooded with the unconfirmed reports about a possible active shooter. Some students criticized the university for not informing them sooner about what was going on. Students reported that their friends were hiding.

there’s an active shooter on campus right now, please please pray for everything being affected — gracie (@gsmitty500) November 30, 2018

@uofcincy why am I learning about an active shooter from tweets and texts 15 minutes before the university says anything? — Jack (@jboger2000) November 30, 2018

some of my friends are currently hiding from an active shooter so that’s great — thiefling 🔮 (@mage_cats) November 30, 2018

Heard about an active shooter on @uofcincy campus via GroupMe 25 minutes before @UCPublicSafety sent warning texts and emails to students and faculty. Do better to keep us safe — Esther George (@UCOMM_Esther) November 30, 2018

Some students said they were told to stay in their dorms, however, with one woman writing, “Reports of an active shooter on the University of Cincinnati’s campus. The university has instructed students to stay in their dorms.”

Twitter began filling with frantic reports of an active shooter or shooting near Center Court in the late evening hours. WCPO-TV wrote, “We’re sending a team to the University of Cincinnati right now to learn more about reports of an incident and large police presence on campus.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Twitter Filled With Frightened Reports of a Possible Shooting

and when there is an active shooter on campus at university of cincinnati listen to the wise words of wisdom “RUN HIDE FIGHT” pic.twitter.com/aR27DeoB9b — cassidy poske (@cassidyposke) November 30, 2018

People took to Twitter to frantically report there was an active shooter. Be aware that early reporting in such chaotic situations sometimes ends up being wrong. “I should not have to be worried about active shooters. I should not have to text everyone I care about to make sure they are okay and safe,” wrote one woman on Twitter.

Here are some of the tweets on the UC situation:

UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI STUDENTS & FACULTY There is an ACTIVE SHOOTER on campus !! Check your emails! — Ms. Webb (@CocoaChris__) November 30, 2018

@uofcincy

11:07 – Message from my RA about possible active shooter

11:27 – Message over campus emergency system

11:37 – Tweet from @UCPublicSafety

12:05 – No emails in my student or employee account, No texts

Response time?? I got 4 emails & texts about the power outage… — Wes Reed (@reediculous456) November 30, 2018

why do we get like 5 public safety emails right away when the power goes out at uc but when there’s an active shooter they wait 30 min to send a single (1) email — ada 🍂 (@adagee_) November 30, 2018

Students that live on or near @uofcincy campus: PLEASE stay inside. There’s an active shooter on campus — Sierra (@sierraxxwheeler) November 30, 2018

@uofcincy if you could inform us when there’s an ACTIVE SHOOTER on campus that would be great — Meg Millzzz (@megan_miller44) November 30, 2018

@uofcincy can u pls tell us when there’s an active shooter/shooting on campus thnx — Taylor Suydam (@tayysuydam) November 30, 2018

Can someone pls tell me why it took 25 min to finally go into lockdown at the library due to an active shooter that was right next door to the library?? Love that my friend texted me telling me not to leave before @uofcincy took care of anything! — Alexz Farrell (@Alexzfarrell1) November 30, 2018

@uofcincy care to spread details about gun violence that’s currently happening on campus?????? Do better. Report to students so they can stay safe. — Ellena (@ellie_priv) November 30, 2018

You never think there’s gonna be an active shooter at your school until there is one. Watching people sprint away from campus outside my window weren’t my original plans for the night #EndGunViolence — veronica (@veronica_mehl) November 30, 2018

There is an active shooter at UC right now, CINCY FRIENDS PLEASE STAY SAFE!!!!!! GO HOME!!!!!!!! — Ev (@evanaintsorry) November 30, 2018

#ACTIVESHOOTER #SCHOOLSHOOTER STAY INSIDE IF YOU ARE ON UC CAMPUS — John Rabih (@rabihbays) November 30, 2018

This article is being updated as more information becomes known.

READ NEXT: See Photos of the Real Characters Behind Narcos: Mexico