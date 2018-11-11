Veterans Day Parades & Events in Texas for 2018

Today is Veterans Day, but many businesses will also observe Veterans Day on Monday, November 12. If you’re in Texas and wanting to celebrate, here’s a look at some of the events happening Sunday and Monday.

Austin Veterans Day Parade

Austin’s Parade is Sunday, November 11. On its Facebook page, the event is listed as happening at 9 a.m. at the Ann Richards Congress Avenue Bridge. Then participants will gather at the south steps of the Texas Capitol at 10:30 a.m.

Here is the event description:

The Austin Veterans Parade Foundation wishes to invite all citizens to join in celebrating all Veterans Sunday, November 11, along Congress Avenue from the Ann Richards Bridge up to the Texas Capitol. Various groups of veterans from all wars, marching bands, floats, and more will be in the parade. In addition to our veterans, several Junior ROTC and other youth groups from local schools will march in the parade. Immediately following the parade at 10:30am, join us at the south Capitol steps for our Veterans Day program. This year’s master of ceremonies is Fox 7 Austin’s news anchor Mike Warren. The featured speaker is Maj. Gen. John Nichols, Commander, Texas Military Forces, who will make a motivating speech. In celebration of the end of the Great War 100 years ago and the signing of the Armistice Agreement on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, this day has come to be what we now celebrate as Veterans Day. We will have some special guests this year: the Consulate General of France, Mr. Alexis Andres. Six American World War II veterans from Texas who fought in France will be presented the French Legion of Honor in a very special ceremony along with the Consulate General of Britain Karen Bell and the Deputy Consul General of Germany Michael Ott. There will also be a rededication of the 36th Division Monument, known as the Panther Division during World War I. Several veteran organizations will pay respects to a replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Solider in a wreath ceremony. The Daughters of the American Revolution will also have a wreath laying at the 36th Division and WW1 monuments. For more information on the parade go to www.nov11.org.”

Corpus Christi Veterans Events

In Corpus Christi, a Veterans Display will be at the Taft Blackland Museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 301 Green Avenue.

A Veterans Day Ceremony will take place at Sherill Park at 10 a.m. Sunday, November 11 at 222 S. Shoreline Blvd.

In addition, a Bells of Peace: A World War I Remembrance event will take place at 10 a.m. Sunday, November 11 at Seaside Memorial Park at 4357 Ocean Drive, organized by the Patriots Band & Honor Guard of America Inc.

The El Veterano Conjunto Festival will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, November 11 at the Columbian Civic Center at 2137 N. Business Highway 77 in Robstown. “This yearly family-friendly event honors not only veterans’ service to our country but also shines a spotlight on the future of the Conjunto Tejano genre with scholarships for young musicians. Scheduled to perform are Lazaro Perez y Su Conjunto, Los D Boyz, Los Cucuys de Rodney Rodriguez, Shevi Love & Texas Fever, Konjunto Kompaz, Ramon Lucio y Dominante, Javier Solis Y Loz Unikoz, Conjunto Amable, Linda Escobar, Christina Valdez Y Los Latinos and other special guests.”

A festival will also take place on the USS Lexington on Sunday, November 11 from 2-3 p.m.

Dallas Veterans Day Parade

The Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade in Dallas, Texas takes place Monday, November 12 at 11 a.m. According to Military.com: “The parade will begin with massing of colors and the 11th hour ceremony in front of City Hall. The parade will commence following the official ceremony (approximately 1 hour). The route will start at Reunion Arena, will proceed north on Houston Street, east on Main Street, south on Ervay Street, west on Young Street, south on Akard Street and pass in review in front of City Hall.”

Military vehicles and equipment will be available for viewing at 9:30 a.m. in front of City Hall.

Houston, Texas Veterans Day Parade

This event begins Sunday, November 11 at 10 a.m. with a US Family Health Plan Fair at the reflection pool in Hermann Square at City Hall, HoustonTx.gov reported. The ceremony itself begins at 10:45 a.m. with a 21 Gun Salute, then a Moment of Silence.

The parade begins at 12:30 p.m. at Dallas and Bagby, east on Dallas, north on Louisiana, west on Walker, south on Smith, west on Lamar, ending at Lamar at Bigby. Parkin at the Theater District Tranquility Parking Garage is free.

Tarrant County/Fort Worth Veterans Day Parade

Tarrant County already held its parade on Saturday.

Remember, if your city isn’t listed or to find a local parade near you, just search for your city’s name and Veterans Day Events on Google, or contact your local VA center by searching here. If you’re a veteran or a relative of a veteran, you can also visit VetFriends.com for a national list of parades, but this site requires a login and payment to use. Feel free to mention the event that you’ll be attending in the comments below.