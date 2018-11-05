Washington Examiner Tweet Said ‘Trump Is Going to Hell’

Editors at the Washington Examiner said this morning that the conservative newspaper’s Twitter feed had been hacked. That’s their explanation for the surprising tweet that the Examiner’s account sent out in the early morning hours of Monday:

The tweet, sent out at 4:17AM, has since been taken down. But it’s been preserved in screenshots. The tweet says, “Trump is going to hell. Anyone who ever read the Bible can tell you where it stands on rich adulterers. The key to God’s forgiveness is repentance. Trump’s entire political career has been about the exact opposite of that.”

The tweet ends by taking a shot at the Examiner itself, saying, “Also this paper is garbage for promoting “Trump and God.”” The Washington Examiner is a conservative publication and its editorial board tends to support President Trump and his policies.

The Examiner Says It Is Taking ‘Appropriate Action’ Following the Hack

The tweet about Trump going to hell didn’t stay up on the Examiner’s Twitter feed for very long. By 4:29, the newspaper had taken down the offensive tweet and had put up a new tweet to let its readers that the account had been hacked. The Examiner vowed to take “appropriate action” to respond to the hack.

It is not yet clear who might have hacked the Examiner’s Twitter account. On Monday morning, no other newspapers had reported being hacked.

On Monday morning, social media was buzzing with responses to the Washington Examiner tweet. Plenty of Twitter users seemed to relish the news, putting up jokes and snarks about the early-morning tweet. Here are just a few of the responses:

“Our feed was hacked. We would never say anything reflecting this level of moral clarity.”

