WATCH: As Fire Threatens, LA Zoo is Evacuating Animals [Videos & Photos]

The LA Times is reporting on fire burning Griffin Park now forcing the evacuation of some animals from the Los Angeles Zoo. The evacuation is voluntary as fire officials have not ordered a mandatory evacuation of the zoo as of 10 a.m. Pacific time.
The lemurs were among the first animals out, park employees told the Times.
Zoo staff were “preparing some animals for evacuation and hosing down the most vulnerable hillside areas.”
It’s reported firefighting vehicles cannot get close to the zoo area. The Times reported firefighters “were hiking into the park to set up battle lines and determine how to get water to the blaze.”
The Los Angeles Fire Department reported heavy brush was burning and smoke-filled the skies around the Zoo although the Times reported that “staff members said they could see the fire from their offices, but they have not been evacuated.”
The fire was first noticed early Friday morning in a remote area of Griffith Park near fire roads and a landfill it was reported. LAFD said the area was difficult to reach.
