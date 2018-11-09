WATCH: As Fire Threatens, LA Zoo is Evacuating Animals [Videos & Photos]

Workera moving to relocate animals at the zoo and workers have been telling me animal evacuation preparations are underway. Lots of transport activity. LA Zoo is on lockdown. pic.twitter.com/5d7qimm8Ft — Denise Dador (@abc7denise) November 9, 2018

The LA Times is reporting on fire burning Griffin Park now forcing the evacuation of some animals from the Los Angeles Zoo. The evacuation is voluntary as fire officials have not ordered a mandatory evacuation of the zoo as of 10 a.m. Pacific time.

#LaZoo can’t get a hold of LA Zoo if anyone knows that the animals are ok and don’t need evacuation?? I have an suv could get my hands on a movin truck or two . Looks very scary above the zoo right know #losangeles pic.twitter.com/ZammkA8EX9 — patrick dundee (@CrokadileDundee) November 9, 2018

The lemurs were among the first animals out, park employees told the Times.

AMAZING @JosephSerna photos >> Animals being evacuated from LA zoo — as fire approaches in Griffith Park. Firefighters hope to stop it https://t.co/V0t6ZerR1U pic.twitter.com/RJzbCQv3Zk — Shelby Grad (@shelbygrad) November 9, 2018

Zoo staff were “preparing some animals for evacuation and hosing down the most vulnerable hillside areas.”

.@LAFD has responded to the fire in Griffith Park and is on the scene. Zoo staff are preparing some animals for evacuation and hosing down the most vulnerable hillside areas. We will continue to follow the instruction of LAFD. — L.A. Zoo Lights ✨ 11/16—1/6 (@LAZoo) November 9, 2018

It’s reported firefighting vehicles cannot get close to the zoo area. The Times reported firefighters “were hiking into the park to set up battle lines and determine how to get water to the blaze.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported heavy brush was burning and smoke-filled the skies around the Zoo although the Times reported that “staff members said they could see the fire from their offices, but they have not been evacuated.”

Another fire broke out by LA ZOO pic.twitter.com/4agmY2sMlf — Osmar (@orobles32) November 9, 2018

The fire was first noticed early Friday morning in a remote area of Griffith Park near fire roads and a landfill it was reported. LAFD said the area was difficult to reach.