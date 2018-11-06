Fox News Election Results Live Stream: How to Watch 2018 Midterm Results Online

Fox News will be providing comprehensive coverage of the mid-term election results tonight, Tuesday, November 6, starting at 6 p.m. Eastern (5 p.m. Central.) The channel will be covering live results as they come in from all the key House and Senate races around the country. You’ll want to tune in early, because counting begins as soon as the polls close, which will be 8 p.m. local time at the latest. In 2014, the first states declared their results around midnight. But early results and exit polls start coming in much earlier than that. The first polls will close at 6 p.m. Eastern in Indiana and Kentucky.

You can watch some results online in the embedded stream above, or if you want to watch Fox News’ actual televised broadcast online but don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Fox News on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox News is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the election results on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox News. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the election results on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include Fox News. You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the election results on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

Preview

Anchors Bret Baier and Matha MacCallum will moderate the election results on Fox News tonight starting at 6 p.m. Eastern at “America’s Election HQ.” Viewers can see live updates and projections as news comes in from the Fox News Decision Desk.

On Election Night, there's only one place to be – Fox News Channel! Tune in for complete election coverage anchored by @BretBaier and @MarthaMacCallum Tuesday at 6p ET. #Midterms2018 pic.twitter.com/uX7vUxOhJ7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 31, 2018

Bill Hemmer will break down vote totals on an electronic Bill-Board as the results come in, and Harris Faulkner will report on critical battles in a “Key Race Tracker” section. Shannon Bream will lead the Fox News Voter Analysis, which is a survey of early and Election Day voters from all 50 states.

A panel will also react and analyze the results as they come in. The panel will include Chris Wallace, Brit Hume, Dana Perino, Juan Williams, Marie Harf, Guy Benson, Steve Hilton, and Mollie Hemingway. Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham will also report in. Chief White House Correspondent John Roberts and White House Correspondent Kevin Corke will report from D.C. and the Capitol Hill reaction to the election. Capitol Hill senior producer Chad Pergram and chief congressional correspondent Mike Emanuel will discuss the balance of power between Republicans and Democrats. Chief intelligence correspondent Catherine Herridge will report live from the Department of Homeland Security Headquarters.

The coverage will include an interactive viewing party where fans can watch and interact live. According to Fox News: “FNC will also hold an interactive viewing party on “FOX Square,” the plaza directly outside of the network headquarters on New York City’s Avenue of the Americas. There, fans will be able to watch and interact with the latest coverage alongside FOX News Headlines 24/7’s Carley Shimkus, who will provide live updates and reactions from the crowd. Additionally, from 9AM/ET to 9PM/ET on FOX Square, FNC will host The FOX Nation Election Experience where FNC enthusiasts can get a sneak peek of FOX Nation, the new on demand subscription-based streaming service and meet their favorite stars, along with live music, book signings, food and premium give-a-ways.”

Fox also reports: “FOX News Radio (FNR) will also feature special election night coverage for affiliates beginning at 6PM/ET anchored by Jared Halpern, along with expert analysis and the latest on key races. On FNR, co-hosts of Benson & Harf (6-9PM/ET), Guy Benson and Marie Harf, will host a three hour live midterm election special, in addition to participating in FNC’s AEHQ: 2018 Midterms. Additionally, Fox News Headlines 24/7 will provide updates every 15 minutes on SiriusXM Channel 115, with correspondents reporting live from around the country.”