WATCH: Landlord Foreclosed on Arizona Polling Location [Video]

Maricopa County, Arizona officials said one of their poll locations was shuttered by the landlord Monday night. Officials had to scramble to accommodate voters who had arrived to cast their ballots in the 2018 midterm election.

Adrian Fontes, Maricopa County Recorder took to Facebook to explain:

“Last night apparently the landlord locked the door because the facility we were renting from is in foreclosure which we perfectly unaware of. So, we’re printing new ballots for the voters and we’re also looking at other alternatives. We’re already in communication with the sheriff’s department. We may just go in and forcibly enter so that we can get all our equipment and serve those voters.”

AZ MIDTERMS- POLLING PLACE FORECLOSED- VO TUE0161- Polls in Maricopa County and Arizona opened at 6am but some Valley locations are already experiencing issues. Three polling places are currently down, incl in the Gila Precinct in Chandler. The building was foreclosed overnight. pic.twitter.com/8LSP5iykVD — CBS Newspath (@cbsnewspath) November 6, 2018

After the county was done setting up and had all their equipment including ballots inside the building when the landlord, Fontes said, locked them out. It was not discovered until before 6 a.m.

Poll workers hurrying to set up temporary voting location for Gila Precinct in Chandler after landlord foreclosed on building overnight. Voters can now head to Chandler City Hall instead. Drop off mail in Ballots at Praise and Worship Center at 2551 N. AZ Ave Chandler. #12News pic.twitter.com/4jbF2a8Kqd — JenWahl12News (@JenWahl12News) November 6, 2018

