Election Day Poll Closing Times State-by-State

The 2018 midterm election slated for Tuesday Nov. 6 is poised to be one of the most consequential in recent American election history. Some reports suggest voter turnout will shatter records. For voters, even longtime voters who have lived in the same place through a number of recent elections, might benefit from some basic how-to’s for Election Day. Chief among those is likely poll locations and poll opening and closing times.

Most polling places open between 6 and 8 a.m. and most close between 6 and 9 p.m., though the schedules vary from state to state and often, from city to city, county to county. There are several ways to determine where your poll location and its hours including in nearly every state’s secretary of state or elections commission or board’s website. But there’s also Vote.org where voters can input their address and the polling place location and hours should pop up.

Or, just scroll through this post to find your state’s poll closing times as well as the website link to your states’ elections department. All times have been set to Eastern Standard Time. The very first polls to close will be in portions of Kentucky and Indiana, which close at 6 p.m. Keep in mind some states fall in one or more time zones and closing times will vary. Use your state’s official elections page to confirm these times. Remember, all times listed are adjusted to Eastern Standard Time.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alaska

In Alaska polls close at 1 a.m. EST. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Alabama

In Alabama, polls close at 8 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Arizona

In Arizona, the polls close at 9 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Arkansas

In Arkansas, the polls close at 8:30 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

California

In California, the polls close at 11 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Colorado

In Colorado, the polls close at 9 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Connecticut

In Connecticut, the polls close at 8 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Delaware

In Delaware, the polls close at 8 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Florida

In Florida, the polls close at 8 p.m. Note that the Panhandle is on Central time. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Georgia

In Georgia, the polls close at 7 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Hawaii

In Hawaii, the polls close at 11 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Idaho

In Idaho, the polls close at 11 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Illinois

In Illinois, the polls close at 8 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Indiana

In Indiana, the polls close at 7 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Iowa

In Iowa, the polls close at 9 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Kansas

In Kansas, the polls close at 9 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Kentucky

In Kentucky, the polls close at 7 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Louisiana

In Louisiana, the polls close at 9 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Maine

In Maine, the polls close at 8 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Maryland

In Maryland, the polls close at 8 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Massachusetts

In Massachusetts, the polls close at 8 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Michigan

In Michigan, the polls close at 9 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Minnesota

In Minnesota, the polls close at 9 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Mississippi

In Mississippi, the polls close at 8 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Missouri

In Missouri, the polls close at 8 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Montana

In Montana, the polls close at 10 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Nebraska

In Nebraska, the polls close at 9 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Nevada

In Nevada, the polls close at 10 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

New Hampshire

In New Hampshire, the polls close at 8 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

New Jersey

In New Jersey, the polls close at 8 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

New Mexico

In New Mexico, the polls close at 9 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

New York

In New York, the polls close at 9 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

North Carolina

In North Carolina, the polls close at 7:30 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

North Dakota

In North Dakota, the polls close at 9 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Ohio

In Ohio, the polls close at 7:30 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Oklahoma

In Oklahoma, the polls close at 8 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Oregon

In Oregon, the polls close at 11 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Pennsylvania

In Pennsylvania, the polls close at 8 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Rhode Island

In Rhode Island, the polls close at 8 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

South Dakota

In South Dakota, the polls close at 9 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

South Carolina

In South Carolina, the polls close at 7 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Tennessee

In Tennessee, the polls close at 8 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Texas

In Texas, the polls close at 9 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Utah

In Utah, the polls close at 10 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Vermont

In Vermont, the polls close at 7 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Virginia

In Virginia, the polls close at 7 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Wisconsin

In Wisconsin, the polls close at 9 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

West Virginia

In West Virginia, the polls close at 7:30 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Wyoming

In Wyoming, the polls close at 9 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Washington State

In Washington, the polls close at 11 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.

Washington DC

In D.C., the polls close at 8 p.m. Visit the Washington D.C. election page here for more information.

