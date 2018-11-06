Election Day Poll Closing Times State-by-State

The 2018 midterm election slated for Tuesday Nov. 6 is poised to be one of the most consequential in recent American election history. Some reports suggest voter turnout will shatter records. For voters, even longtime voters who have lived in the same place through a number of recent elections, might benefit from some basic how-to’s for Election Day. Chief among those is likely poll locations and poll opening and closing times.
Most polling places open between 6 and 8 a.m. and most close between 6 and 9 p.m., though the schedules vary from state to state and often, from city to city, county to county. There are several ways to determine where your poll location and its hours including in nearly every state’s secretary of state or elections commission or board’s website. But there’s also Vote.org where voters can input their address and the polling place location and hours should pop up.
Or, just scroll through this post to find your state’s poll closing times as well as the website link to your states’ elections department. All times have been set to Eastern Standard Time. The very first polls to close will be in portions of Kentucky and Indiana, which close at 6 p.m. Keep in mind some states fall in one or more time zones and closing times will vary. Use your state’s official elections page to confirm these times. Remember, all times listed are adjusted to Eastern Standard Time.
Here’s what you need to know:
Alaska
In Alaska polls close at 1 a.m. EST. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Alabama
In Alabama, polls close at 8 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Arizona
In Arizona, the polls close at 9 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Arkansas
In Arkansas, the polls close at 8:30 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
California
In California, the polls close at 11 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Colorado
In Colorado, the polls close at 9 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Connecticut
In Connecticut, the polls close at 8 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Delaware
In Delaware, the polls close at 8 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Florida
In Florida, the polls close at 8 p.m. Note that the Panhandle is on Central time. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Georgia
In Georgia, the polls close at 7 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Hawaii
In Hawaii, the polls close at 11 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Idaho
In Idaho, the polls close at 11 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Illinois
In Illinois, the polls close at 8 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Indiana
In Indiana, the polls close at 7 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Iowa
In Iowa, the polls close at 9 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Kansas
In Kansas, the polls close at 9 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Kentucky
In Kentucky, the polls close at 7 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Louisiana
In Louisiana, the polls close at 9 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Maine
In Maine, the polls close at 8 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Maryland
In Maryland, the polls close at 8 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Massachusetts
In Massachusetts, the polls close at 8 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Michigan
In Michigan, the polls close at 9 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Minnesota
In Minnesota, the polls close at 9 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Mississippi
In Mississippi, the polls close at 8 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Missouri
In Missouri, the polls close at 8 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Montana
In Montana, the polls close at 10 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Nebraska
In Nebraska, the polls close at 9 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Nevada
In Nevada, the polls close at 10 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
New Hampshire
In New Hampshire, the polls close at 8 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
New Jersey
In New Jersey, the polls close at 8 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
New Mexico
In New Mexico, the polls close at 9 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
New York
In New York, the polls close at 9 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
North Carolina
In North Carolina, the polls close at 7:30 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
North Dakota
In North Dakota, the polls close at 9 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Ohio
In Ohio, the polls close at 7:30 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Oklahoma
In Oklahoma, the polls close at 8 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Oregon
In Oregon, the polls close at 11 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Pennsylvania
In Pennsylvania, the polls close at 8 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Rhode Island
In Rhode Island, the polls close at 8 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
South Dakota
In South Dakota, the polls close at 9 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
South Carolina
In South Carolina, the polls close at 7 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Tennessee
In Tennessee, the polls close at 8 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Texas
In Texas, the polls close at 9 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Utah
In Utah, the polls close at 10 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Vermont
In Vermont, the polls close at 7 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Virginia
In Virginia, the polls close at 7 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Wisconsin
In Wisconsin, the polls close at 9 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
West Virginia
In West Virginia, the polls close at 7:30 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Wyoming
In Wyoming, the polls close at 9 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Washington State
In Washington, the polls close at 11 p.m. Visit the state election page here for more information.
Washington DC
In D.C., the polls close at 8 p.m. Visit the Washington D.C. election page here for more information.
