What Time Will the 2018 Midterm Election Results Start Coming In? [State by State List]

Today all the campaigning for the midterm elections ends and we will finally learn the results across the country for Senate, House, and Governor races. This midterm election has been particularly heated, and many people are ready for it all to be over, while others are excited to see what happens next. But what time can you expect the results to come in? The vote counting will begin as soon as the polls close, but the actual results will be known much later than that. In the 2014 midterms, the first states began declaring their final results around midnight, so we can expect to see the same thing this year. Here’s a state-by-state list of when to start expecting to hear results. Remember: these times are when you can expect to start hearing early projections for states. In the 2014 midterms, many states reported “final” results around midnight. Note that poll closing times in this list are “general times” (not times to base your votes around), and are more indicative of when you might start hearing some early results, as polling times can vary from location to location. Some of these times are from 270ToWin, Politico, and other sources. The times are listed alphabetically by state.

FiveThirtyEight is projecting that by 9 p.m. Eastern, we will know if Democrats will win the House or if they’re on track to do so. And we should know by 10 p.m. Eastern if it’s likely that Republicans will hold the Senate.

Alabama: Polls close around 8 p.m. Central/7 p.m. Eastern, and results will start coming in after this. It often takes hours for a state to officially declare a winner, but news networks typically make projections as soon as they have enough information to see the direction of the race.

Alaska: Polls close around midnight to 1 a.m., and results will start coming in after this. It often takes hours for a state to officially declare a winner, but news networks typically make projections as soon as they have enough information to see the direction of the race.

Arizona: Polls close around 9 p.m. Eastern

Arkansas: Polls close around 8:30 p.m. Eastern

California: Polls close around 11 p.m.

Colorado: Polls close around 9 p.m.

Connecticut: Polls close around 8 p.m. Eastern

Delaware: Polls close around 8 p.m. Eastern

Florida: Polls close around 7 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central), and results will start coming in after this. It often takes hours for a state to officially declare a winner, but news networks typically make projections as soon as they have enough information to see the direction of the race. In Florida, some polls on the west coast of the state don’t start to close until after 8 p.m., so the results will likely come in later here than you might expect.

Georgia: Polls close around 7 p.m. Eastern

Hawaii: Polls close around 11 p.m.

Idaho: Polls close around 10 p.m. Mountain time (11 p.m. Pacific in some areas, 10 p.m. Eastern in others)

Illinois: Polls close around 8 p.m. Eastern

Indiana: Polls close around 6 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central in some areas)

Iowa: Polls close around 10 p.m. Eastern

Kansas: Polls close around 8 p.m. Central (9 p.m. Mountain time in some areas) (however, other sources say 8 p.m. Eastern)

Kentucky: Polls close around 6 p.m. Eastern in some places, 7 p.m. Central in others

Louisiana: Polls close around 9 p.m.

Maine: Polls close around 8 p.m. Eastern

Maryland: Polls close around 8 p.m. Eastern

Massachusetts: Polls close around 8 p.m. Eastern

Michigan: Polls close around 8 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m. Central)

Minnesota: Polls close around 9 p.m. Eastern

Mississippi: Polls close around 8 p.m. Eastern

Missouri: Polls close around 8 p.m. Eastern

Montana: Polls close around 10 p.m. Eastern

Nebraska: Polls close around 9 p.m.

Nevada: Polls close around 10 p.m. Eastern

New Hampshire: Polls close around 8 p.m. Central (7 p.m. Eastern)

New Jersey: Polls close around 8 p.m. Eastern

New Mexico: Polls close around 9 p.m.

New York: Polls close around 9 p.m. Eastern

North Carolina: Polls close around 7:30 p.m. Eastern

North Dakota: Polls close around 9 p.m. (8 p.m. Eastern according to some sources)

Ohio: Polls close around 7:30 p.m. Eastern

Oklahoma: Polls close around 8 p.m. Eastern

Oregon: Polls close around 10 p.m. Mountain time (11 p.m. Pacific in some areas)

Pennsylvania: Polls close around 8 p.m. Eastern

Rhode Island: Polls close around 8 p.m. Eastern

South Carolina: Polls close around 7 p.m. Eastern

South Dakota: Polls close around 8 p.m. Central (9 p.m. Mountain time in some areas, and 9 p.m. Eastern)

Tennessee: Polls close around 8 p.m. Eastern

Texas: Polls close around 7 p.m. local time

Utah: Polls close around 10 p.m. Eastern

Vermont: Polls close around 7 p.m. Eastern

Virginia: Polls close around 7 p.m. Eastern

Washington: Polls close around 11 p.m.

Washington D.C.: Polls close around 8 p.m. Eastern

West Virginia: Polls close around 7:30 p.m. Eastern

Wisconsin: Polls close around 9 p.m. Eastern

Wyoming: Polls close around 9 p.m. Eastern