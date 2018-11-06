Walker, Evers Election Results: What Time They Will Be In

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, once the face of a conservative takeover of Wisconsin politics centered on collective bargaining reforms, is in for the fight of his political life on November 6, 2018 as he squares off against the state schools Superintendent.

Tony Evers, a public educator his entire life, has led in six of the 10 polls in the Wisconsin governor’s race since June 2018. The only polls showing Walker with a fighting chance – by Marquette Law School – showed the race tied in the waning days of the election.

When will Wisconsin election results be known? When will we know whether Walker or Evers is ahead?

The polls close in Wisconsin at 8 p.m. According to the Wisconsin Election Commission, the polls are open in Wisconsin from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. That means that results in the race for governor (and in other races on the Wisconsin ballot) won’t start trickling in until around 9 p.m. It all depends on how close the race is. If it’s extremely close, the results probably won’t be known for hours after the polls close. If it’s not that close, that might be clear in time for the 10 p.m. news.

Where You Can Find Wisconsin Election Results Live

This is the page where the Election Commission posts election results.

Decision Desk HQ is a great site to follow Wisconsin election results and election results around the country because it breaks the results down by county (what matters when watching early returns is where they are coming from). Be aware you need to create a free account to monitor the site’s results.

In addition, Wisconsin election results will be available through local news sites. For example, as the day progresses, WISN-TV will post live election results here. WTMJ-TV will also have live election results here. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel newspaper will also have election results. WUWM will too. This site also will have results, starting at 8:15 p.m.

The New York Times has pages for live election results for governor races, for Senate races, and also has a live election results dashboard here. Here is the New York Times’ Wisconsin election results overall page. Politico also has a page for Wisconsin election results.

FiveThirtyEight is also a good page to monitor election results in Wisconsin and around the country. You can read CNN’s live election blog here.

Who’s on the Wisconsin Ballot

Walker and Evers are not the only race on the ballot in Wisconsin. According to the Election Commission, these are the races on the 2018 midterm ballot in Wisconsin:

Governor and Lt. Governor

Attorney General

Secretary of State

State Treasurer

U.S. Senator

Representative in Congress

State Senator (odd-numbered districts)

Representatives to the Assembly (all districts), and

County offices of Sheriff, Clerk of Circuit Court and Coroner (where applicable).

Brad Schimel, the Republican state Attorney General (who incidentally has been turned into a Netflix “villain” in Making a Murderer 2 lately) is facing a challenge from Democrat Josh Kaul, the son of former Wisconsin Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager.

A Marquette University Law School poll taken in October 2018 has shown that race tightening. “In the race for Wisconsin attorney general, Republican incumbent Brad Schimel is the choice of 47 percent and Democrat Josh Kaul is the choice of 45 percent of likely voters. Seven percent lack a preference in this race and 2 percent did not respond. In the early October poll, Schimel held 47 percent and Kaul 43 percent of likely voters,” it reads.

You can see a list of all state candidates in Wisconsin here. In addition, Wisconsin has closely watched federal races. Incumbent Senator Tammy Baldwin is trying to keep her seat against a challenge from Republican legislator Leah Vukmir. Baldwin, a Democrat, has led in the polls by a wide margin for the entire race.

Bryan Steil, a Republican, and Randy Bryce, a Democrat, are squaring off to assume the seat of retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan in Congress. One poll showed Steil ahead 50% to 44%, but it was taken in September 2018.

Steil has served as general counsel to Wisconsin corporations. Bryce is an ironworker and military veteran known as the “Ironstache.”

Democrat Ron Kind is also seeking to retain his congressional seat against a challenge from Steve Toft. The candidates have disagreed over issues like healthcare and immigration in that race.

