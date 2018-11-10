Woolsey Fire Map: Size, Evacuations & Updates for Malibu & Ventura County Fire [November 10]

The Woolsey Fire just started Thursday, November 8, and now it’s one of the largest fires in California, leaving extensive damage as it burns parts of Malibu and Ventura County, causing thousands to evacuate. As of Saturday, November 10 at 9:53 a.m., according to CAL FIRE, the fire has exploded in size from 14,000 acres on Friday to 70,000 acres. The fire has grown so fast because of gusty winds. These died down on Saturday, but may resume Saturday night, Accuweather warned.

Here are more details about the fire and evacuations in Ventura County and Los Angeles areas, including Malibu.

Woolsey Fire Map, Size & Containment

Overview look at the current fire and evacuation perimeters for #WoolseyFire #HillFire. The black area represents acres burned – more than 39,000 combined. The red + yellow areas represent the 95,000 residents evacuated in ⁦@CountyVentura⁩. pic.twitter.com/KrWiqFOw4Y — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 10, 2018

The Woolsey Fire is now 70,000 acres, according to the latest update by CAL FIRE. On Saturday it had grown to 14,000 acres. The fire is 0 percent contained, LAist reported.

The Woolsey Fire began Thursday afternoon as a “smaller” fire in Simi Valley near the Rocketdyne facility in Santa Susana Pass, ABC 7 reported. It was close enough that you could see it near the Hill Fire in aerial photos. But now the fire has grown because of strong winds in Santa Ana. Here’s an interactive map of the Woolsey and Hill Fires. Click on the link in the tweet to see the interactive part of the fire map:

Saturday 11/10 #WoolseyFire 89,906 acres per 9:50pm infrared flight yesterday + analysis by fire staff. Fire weather forecast + other GIS layers. Need help using the map? Click “Map tips” upper left corner. Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/NMIHljWLxT #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/KAeqOTPzG2 — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) November 10, 2018

And an operations map for Woolsey:

Here is a map for the Hill Fire, which is near Woolsey:

Saturday 11/10 #HillFire 4,351 acres per infrared flight last night + analysis by fire staff. Map can display “Fire weather forecast” (wind info) + other layers. Need help using the map? Click "Map tips" upper left corner. Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/7I2glkv626 #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/Cagft4CSGW — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) November 10, 2018

Here is a video with the latest Woolsey press conference:

Woolley fire and Hill fire press conference for 11/10 https://t.co/QjxiGdQJbT — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 10, 2018

Woolsey Fire Evacuation Details

More than 200,000 residents and 75,000 homes, including in Malibu, are now under mandatory evacuations from the Woolsey and Hill fires.

The map below shows where evacuations have been issued and where the Woolsey and Hill fires are located. The map was shared by Los Angeles Daily News on November 9. It’s unclear how quickly the map is being updated, so keep that in mind:

Here is another unofficial map of the Woolsey Fire evacuations. It’s also unclear how quickly this map is being updated:

Here’s a list of some of the areas that have been issued evacuation orders in the Malibu region as of 12:30 p.m. Pacific:

All of the city of Malibu (Google)

(Google) Areas in the Malibu region south of the 101 Freeway, from Ventura County line to Las Virgenes/Malibu Cyn, and southward to the ocean (Google)

Residents should use PCH to evacuate and avoid canyon roads.

The 101 Freeway from Valley Vista to Reyes Adobe (areas of Agoura Hills, Calabasas and Westlake Village) (Google)

Liberty Cyn west to Decker Cyn and south all the way to the Pacific Coast Highway (Malibu)

Evacuations in Ventura County for the Woolsey and Hill fires, as of 11:45 a.m. Saturday, include:

Camarillo Springs – All areas (Hill Fire)

Point Mugu Naval Base (Hill Fire)

Vallecito Trailer Park – All areas (Hill Fire)

California State University Channel Islands – All areas (Hill Fire)

Dos Vientos – All areas outlined on map below (Hill Fire)

South Coast – All areas outlined on map below (Hill Fire)

Bell Canyon – Entire Community(Woolsey Fire)

Oak Park – Entire Community (Woolsey Fire)

Thousand Oaks – T.O. Blvd north to Sunset Hills, from Oak Park west to Highway 23 (Woolsey Fire)

West of Highway 23 – south of E. Olsen Road, north of Pederson Rd. (Woolsey Fire)

South of Bard Lake, east of Highway 23 (Woolsey Fire)

South of Highway 101, east of Reino Rd., north of Potrero Rd., east to the L.A./Ventura County line (Woolsey Fire)

Wood Ranch and Long Canyon – All areas outlined on map below (Woolsey Fire)

A voluntary evacuation is in place for Simi Valley – Long Canyon, Bridal Path, Wood Ranch (Woolsey Fire).

You can see exactly where your address falls in Ventura County evacuations by scrolling down to the map on this page.

Evacuations in LA County include:

Mandatory evacuations in Los Angeles County include:

Residents of Malibu

Calabasas

Hidden Hills

Westlake Village

Agoura

Unincorporated areas of the county directly impacted by the fire

Remember, evacuation details can change quickly. Contact your local authorities for the latest updates.

Evacuation Centers

Evacuation centers for the Hill and the Woolsey Fire include:

Palisades High School at 15777 Bowdoin St., Pacific Palisades, in California is the closest evacuation center for Malibu residents, LASD reported.

Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center at 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave. in Simi Valley is an evacuation center, but it is not accepting animals. (@VCFD_PIO). Has N95 masks.

Borchard Community Center is a Red Cross Shelter for Woolsey and the Hill Fire (190 Reino Road in Newbury Park) (accepting small animals, N-95 masks available)

Camarillo Community Center at 1605 Weast Burnley St. in Camarillo, CA is a Red Cross shelter. This shelter is accepting small animals and has N-95 masks available.

Thousand Oaks High School – 2323 N. Moorpark Rd. in Thousand Oaks, CA

Thousand Oaks Teen Center (at capacity)

Goebel Senior Adult Center (at capacity)

Taft Charter High School (at capacity)

Here is a list of shelters accepting animals:

Hansen Dam is accepting large animals in Lake View Terrace, California. (at capacity)

Zuma Beach Parking Lot is also accepting large animals, Malibu Times reported.

Pierce College was accepting large animals but is now full. (at capacity)

Ventura County Fair Grounds – 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001 – is accepting large animals at 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001. Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-425 (at capacity)

Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-425 (at capacity) Ventura County Animal Shelter – 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010 – is accepting small animals. Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258

Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258 Camarillo Community Center is an evacuation center and is accepting small animals

Borchard Community Center is an evacuation center and is accepting small animals

Simi Valley Animal Shelter – 670 W. Los Angeles Ave. in Simi Valley. 805-388-4341.

Earl Warren Show Grounds – 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. Check-in at Gate C off Calle Real (opens at 12 p.m.)

If you need assistance with large animals, call 805-388-4258.

Parts of the Ventura 101 freeway remain closed.

Road Closures & Shelters Map

If you would like to see a map that includes road closures and fire perimeters, along with shelter locations, here is a Google Crisis Map below.

You can also use the Red Cross Emergency App to see shelters:

Check out the live map in the @RedCross Emergency App for the latest shelter locations & disaster updates related to the #WoolseyFire. 8 shelters currently open, between #VenturaCounty and #LACounty. https://t.co/kDMOrBQMAA pic.twitter.com/N8myMTWDLm — Red Cross Los Angeles (@RedCrossLA) November 10, 2018

How to Stay Updated on the Fire & Evacuations

Remember, you can get emergency alerts about Ventura County by texting VCALERT to 313131 or visiting vcalert.org. Other sources for staying updated on this fire include @CHPWestValley and @VCFD_PIO.

In the Malibu region, visit www.MalibuCity.org and scroll down to Alert Center and select “Emergencies” to sign up for Malibu Emergency Alerts by text or email. Sign up for City of Malibu Disaster Notifications at www.MalibuCity.org/DisasterNotifications.

For the latest updates on LA County evacuations, check here.

This is a developing story.