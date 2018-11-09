Woolsey Fire Map: Size, Location, & Evacuation Details for Malibu & Ventura County Fire

The Woolsey Fire just started yesterday, November 8, and was the smallest of the day’s three larger fires, including the Camp Fire and theHill Fire. Now it’s grown to 8,000 acres according to CAL FIRE — larger than the Hill Fire which stands at 6,000 acres — and it’s 0 percent contained as of 8:40 a.m. The fire jumped a highway and has led to numerous evacuations.

Here are more details about the fire and evacuations in Ventura County and Los Angeles areas, including Malibu and the Pacific Palisades.

Woolsey Fire Map, Size & Location

The Woolsey Fire began Thursday afternoon as a “smaller” fire in Simi Valley near the Rocketdyne facility in Santa Susana Pass, ABC 7 reported. It was close enough that you could see it near the Hill Fire in aerial photos yesterday:

The Woolsey Fire has grown because of strong winds in Santa Ana. The winds only died down for about 30 minutes early this morning and then picked up again, 10 News reported.

Here’s an interactive map of the Woolsey and Hill Fires. Click on the link in the tweet to see the interactive part of the fire map:

Friday 11/9 interactive map for #WoolseyFire and #HillFire. For fire weather forecast, note zone number, click map, follow link. Search the popup for your zone number. Need map help? Click “Map tips” upper left corner. Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/62LAq4YoLi #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/8Zci2ougkH — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) November 9, 2018

Another look at the two fires:

Friday 11/9 interactive map for #WoolseyFire and #HillFire. Satellite hotspot data is always at least 3hrs old! Map has GIS layers you can turn on/off and restack. Need help? Click “Map tips” upper left corner. Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/AqsA4M0jTh #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/pnLkrKkp8K — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) November 9, 2018

Evacuations for the fire were expanded after the Woolsey Fire jumped the 101 Freeway near Chesebro, LA County Fire reported.

#WhoolseyFire *URGENT SAFETY MESSAGE* Fire has jumped the 101 fwy near Chesebro and is headed to Ocean Mandatory Evacuations, 101 Fwy to the coast between Las Virgenes Cyn /Malibu Cyn Rd. to the LA County line. Imminent threat! Malibu lakes residents must leave area immediately. — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) November 9, 2018

Because of the fire, traffic signals on the Pacific Coast Highway at Coastline Drive stopped functioning, Malibu Search & Rescue reported.

Woolsey Fire Evacuation Details

So far, more than 75,000 homes in Los Angeles and Ventura County are under evacuation orders for the 8,000-acre fire. At least 30,000 homes and structures are threatened.

The map below shows where evacuations have been issued and where the Woolsey and Hill fires are located. The map was shared by Los Angeles Daily News on November 9. It’s unclear how quickly the map is being updated, so keep that in mind:

Here is another unofficial map of the Woolsey Fire evacuations. It’s also unclear how quickly this map is being updated:

Here’s a list of some of the areas that have been issued evacuation orders in the Malibu region, as of 9 a.m. Pacific:

All areas south of Ventura (101) Freeway, from Ventura County Line to Las Virgenes, NOT all of Malibu (Google)

“The entire area south of the 101 Fwy from the Ventura County line to Las Virgenes / Malibu Canyon, and southward to the ocean, including much of the City of Malibu. Malibu east of Las Virgenes / Malibu Canyon (update 8:00 AM) Residents should use PCH to evacuate and avoid canyon roads.” (Google)

The 101 Freeway from Valley Vista to Reyes Adobe (areas of Agoura Hills, Calabasas and Westlake Village) (Google)

Liberty Cyn west to Decker Cyn and south all the way to the Pacific Coast Highway (Malibu)

Evacuations in Ventura County include:

Bell Canyon – Saddlebow Rd. between Maverick Ln. and Morgan Rd

Oak Park – entire community

Thousand Oaks – T.O. Blvd north to Sunset Hills, from Oak Park west to Highway 23

West of Highway 23 – south of E. Olsen Road, north of Pederson Rd.

South of Bard Lake, east of Highway 23

South of Highway 101, east of Reino Rd., north of Potrero Rd., east to the L.A./Ventura County line

You can see exactly where your address falls in Ventura County evacuations by scrolling down to the map on this page.

There are also voluntary evacuations under way in the city of Los Angeles. This map does NOT include mandatory Malibu evacuations:

Remember, evacuation details can change quickly. Contact your local authorities for the latest updates.

Evacuation Centers

Evacuation centers for the Hill and the Woolsey Fire include:

Palisades High School at 15777 Bowdoin St., Pacific Palisades, in California is the closest evacuation center for Malibu residents, LASD reported.

Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center at 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave. in Simi Valley is an evacuation center, but it is not accepting animals. (@VCFD_PIO)

Borchard Community Center is a Red Cross Shelter for Woolsey and the Hill Fire (190 Reino Road in Newbury Park) (accepting small animals, N-95 masks available)

Camarillo Community Center at 1605 Weast Burnley St. in Camarillo, CA is a Red Cross shelter. This shelter is accepting small animals and has N-95 masks available.

Thousand Oaks High School – 2323 N. Moorpark Rd. in Thousand Oaks, CA

Thousand Oaks Teen Center (at capacity)

Goebel Senior Adult Center (at capacity)

Taft Charter High School (at capacity)

Here is a list of shelters accepting animals:

Hansen Dam is accepting large animals in Lake View Terrace, California.

Zuma Beach Parking Lot is also accepting large animals, Malibu Times reported.

Pierce College was accepting large animals but is now full. (at capacity)

Ventura County Fair Grounds – 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001 – is accepting large animals at 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001. Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-425

Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-425 Ventura County Animal Shelter – 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010 – is accepting small animals. Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258

Parts of the Ventura 101 freeway remain closed.

How to Stay Updated on the Fire & Evacuations

Remember, you can get emergency alerts about Ventura County by texting VCALERT to 313131 or visiting vcalert.org. Other sources for staying updated on this fire include @CHPWestValley and @VCFD_PIO.

In the Malibu region, visit www.MalibuCity.org and scroll down to Alert Center and select “Emergencies” to sign up for Malibu Emergency Alerts by text or email. Sign up for City of Malibu Disaster Notifications at www.MalibuCity.org/DisasterNotifications

This is a developing story.