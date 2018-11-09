Woolsey Fire Map: Size, Location, & Evacuation Details for Malibu & Ventura County Fire

The Woolsey Fire just started yesterday, November 8, and was the smallest of the day’s three larger fires, including the Camp Fire and theHill Fire. Now it’s grown to 8,000 acres according to CAL FIRE — larger than the Hill Fire which stands at 6,000 acres — and it’s 0 percent contained as of 8:40 a.m. The fire jumped a highway and has led to numerous evacuations.
Here are more details about the fire and evacuations in Ventura County and Los Angeles areas, including Malibu and the Pacific Palisades.
Woolsey Fire Map, Size & Location
The Woolsey Fire began Thursday afternoon as a “smaller” fire in Simi Valley near the Rocketdyne facility in Santa Susana Pass, ABC 7 reported. It was close enough that you could see it near the Hill Fire in aerial photos yesterday:
The Woolsey Fire has grown because of strong winds in Santa Ana. The winds only died down for about 30 minutes early this morning and then picked up again, 10 News reported.
Here’s an interactive map of the Woolsey and Hill Fires. Click on the link in the tweet to see the interactive part of the fire map:
Another look at the two fires:
Evacuations for the fire were expanded after the Woolsey Fire jumped the 101 Freeway near Chesebro, LA County Fire reported.
Because of the fire, traffic signals on the Pacific Coast Highway at Coastline Drive stopped functioning, Malibu Search & Rescue reported.
Woolsey Fire Evacuation Details
So far, more than 75,000 homes in Los Angeles and Ventura County are under evacuation orders for the 8,000-acre fire. At least 30,000 homes and structures are threatened.
The map below shows where evacuations have been issued and where the Woolsey and Hill fires are located. The map was shared by Los Angeles Daily News on November 9. It’s unclear how quickly the map is being updated, so keep that in mind:
Here is another unofficial map of the Woolsey Fire evacuations. It’s also unclear how quickly this map is being updated:
Here’s a list of some of the areas that have been issued evacuation orders in the Malibu region, as of 9 a.m. Pacific:
- All areas south of Ventura (101) Freeway, from Ventura County Line to Las Virgenes, NOT all of Malibu (Google)
- “The entire area south of the 101 Fwy from the Ventura County line to Las Virgenes / Malibu Canyon, and southward to the ocean, including much of the City of Malibu. Malibu east of Las Virgenes / Malibu Canyon (update 8:00 AM) Residents should use PCH to evacuate and avoid canyon roads.” (Google)
- The 101 Freeway from Valley Vista to Reyes Adobe (areas of Agoura Hills, Calabasas and Westlake Village) (Google)
- Liberty Cyn west to Decker Cyn and south all the way to the Pacific Coast Highway (Malibu)
Evacuations in Ventura County include:
- Bell Canyon – Saddlebow Rd. between Maverick Ln. and Morgan Rd
- Oak Park – entire community
- Thousand Oaks – T.O. Blvd north to Sunset Hills, from Oak Park west to Highway 23
- West of Highway 23 – south of E. Olsen Road, north of Pederson Rd.
- South of Bard Lake, east of Highway 23
- South of Highway 101, east of Reino Rd., north of Potrero Rd., east to the L.A./Ventura County line
You can see exactly where your address falls in Ventura County evacuations by scrolling down to the map on this page.
There are also voluntary evacuations under way in the city of Los Angeles. This map does NOT include mandatory Malibu evacuations:
Remember, evacuation details can change quickly. Contact your local authorities for the latest updates.
Evacuation Centers
Evacuation centers for the Hill and the Woolsey Fire include:
- Palisades High School at 15777 Bowdoin St., Pacific Palisades, in California is the closest evacuation center for Malibu residents, LASD reported.
- Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center at 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave. in Simi Valley is an evacuation center, but it is not accepting animals. (@VCFD_PIO)
- Borchard Community Center is a Red Cross Shelter for Woolsey and the Hill Fire (190 Reino Road in Newbury Park) (accepting small animals, N-95 masks available)
- Camarillo Community Center at 1605 Weast Burnley St. in Camarillo, CA is a Red Cross shelter. This shelter is accepting small animals and has N-95 masks available.
- Thousand Oaks High School – 2323 N. Moorpark Rd. in Thousand Oaks, CA
- Thousand Oaks Teen Center (at capacity)
- Goebel Senior Adult Center (at capacity)
- Taft Charter High School (at capacity)
Here is a list of shelters accepting animals:
- Hansen Dam is accepting large animals in Lake View Terrace, California.
- Zuma Beach Parking Lot is also accepting large animals, Malibu Times reported.
- Pierce College was accepting large animals but is now full. (at capacity)
- Ventura County Fair Grounds – 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001 – is accepting large animals at 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001. Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-425
- Ventura County Animal Shelter – 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010 – is accepting small animals. Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258
Parts of the Ventura 101 freeway remain closed.
How to Stay Updated on the Fire & Evacuations
Remember, you can get emergency alerts about Ventura County by texting VCALERT to 313131 or visiting vcalert.org. Other sources for staying updated on this fire include @CHPWestValley and @VCFD_PIO.
In the Malibu region, visit www.MalibuCity.org and scroll down to Alert Center and select “Emergencies” to sign up for Malibu Emergency Alerts by text or email. Sign up for City of Malibu Disaster Notifications at www.MalibuCity.org/DisasterNotifications
This is a developing story.
