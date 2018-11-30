World AIDS Day 2018: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

December 1, 2018, is World AIDS Day. It marks the 30th anniversary of the annual event, which was started to raise awareness about the deadly disease caused by the HIV virus and reduce the stigma surrounding it. In 1988, it was the first ever global health day.

Cities around the world host candlelight vigils, concerts, and marches to remember friends and family lost to the disease. Here is a list of events put on by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation in U.S. cities including New York, Chicago, Fort Meyers, and Miami.

World AIDS Day also serves to remind people to get tested. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are about 1 million people living with HIV and AIDS in the United States. One in seven of those people is not aware they have contracted the virus. The CDC estimates that about 40 percent of new HIV infections are passed on by people who don’t know they have it. Find a testing site near you by clicking here.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. The Red Ribbon Became the Symbol of AIDS Awareness in 1991

The red ribbon is known internationally as the symbol of AIDS awareness. They are often used as fundraising tools to raise money for HIV/AIDS research. People wear them on World AIDS Day to show their support.

The red ribbon got its start in 1991 in the East Village in lower Manhattan, during the height of the AIDS crisis in New York. A group of artists, part of the Visual AIDS Artists’ Caucus, were given the task of creating a symbol to represent the fight against the disease. The organization explains on its website that the artists chose the color red of its “connection to blood and the idea of passion—not only anger, but love.”

Visual AIDS spread the word about the red ribbons by putting them in front of cameras at award events. In June 1991, the organization teamed up with Broadway Cares and Equity Fights AIDS at the Tony Awards. Guests and presenters were all given red ribbons to wear throughout the ceremony.

The red ribbon made a splash across the pond in the spring of 1992. More than 100,000 red ribbons were handed out at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert in London. Singer George Michael was among the artists who wore one during his performance.

2. Visual AIDS Co-Founder: The Red Ribbon Helped Inspire Conversations About HIV/AIDS & Helped to Ease the Stigma

Patrick O’Connell was one of the artists who first came up with the idea of using a red ribbon as the symbol of HIV/AIDS awareness, and helped to launch the Visual AIDS organization. He told Newsday in 2011 that when the health crisis began in New York City, “We were living in a war zone, but it was like a war that was some kind of deep secret only we knew about.”

O’Connell said it was apparent early on that the now-iconic symbol was getting people to talk more freely about HIV/AIDS and how it was impacting their communities. He said that at the beginning of the crisis, “if you were willing to talk about it, it was assumed you had it.” But he said the red ribbon was able to blur that assumption. “It did enhance the public discourse.”

The organization did receive some backlash over the years. Critics called the red ribbon nothing more than a stunt. As Visual AIDS explained on its site, “Some activists called wearing it an easy out. Critics said it was a way to look like you cared about people with AIDS, without actually doing anything to help them. Basically, the same criticisms that met the Livestrong bracelet and the ice bucket challenge.”

Marc Happel, part of the Visual AIDS Artists’ Caucus, dismissed such criticism in a 2015 podcast discussion. “What we wanted to do was create something that a mother in Michigan could wear on the lapel of her blouse, and you know maybe her son was living in New York and living with AIDS, and she wanted to do something. I think it was just, it was also a symbol that we created that, that somebody could wear, and somebody might go up to them and say, “What is that? Why are you wearing that red ribbon?” And hopefully, that person would say, ‘Here’s why.”

3. The Total Number of HIV Infections Has Been Steadily Decreasing in the United States, In Part Due to Increased Awareness & Testing

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that about 1.1 million people in the United States are currently living with HIV. That statistic includes about 15 percent who do not yet know that they have been infected with the virus.

The CDC says that the total number of people diagnosed with HIV nationwide has steadily gone down. The number of annual infections decreased 8 percent between 2010 and 2015.

HIV/AIDS tends to be more prevalent in urban areas when looking at the entire country as a whole. The CDC found in 2017 that more than half of all new HIV infections in the country (52 percent) were in the South. The West has the second highest number of new infections, making up 19 percent of the total.

4. WHO: 36.9 Million People Worldwide Are Living With HIV

The World Health Organization estimates that in 2017, 36.9 people across the globe were living with HIV. Nearly two million people were newly diagnosed that year, including 180,000 children under the age of 15. UNAIDS reports that most of the children were living in sub-Saharan Africa and either picked up the disease while in the whom or via breastfeeding. The organization says the data shows that young women aged 15–24 years are twice as likely to be living with HIV than men.

The continent with the largest concentration of HIV/AIDS infections was Africa. It’s estimated that more than 25 million people in Africa are living with HIV. That’s nearly 70 percent of the total number of patients worldwide.

Globally, the number of people dying from the virus is steadily decreasing. UNAIDS reports that an estimated 940,000 people died from AIDS-related illnesses in 2017. That’s down significantly from 2010 when 1.4 million people died from the disease. Nearly two million people were killed in 2004.

Access to treatment has been instrumental in keeping people alive. Nearly 60 percent of people living with HIV worldwide have access to antiretroviral therapy. Getting access to the rest of the world’s population is one of the crucial goals in the battle to eradicate the virus. HIV.gov reports that those who stick to their treatment plans and keep an “undetectable viral load have effectively no risk of sexually transmitting HIV to their HIV-negative partners.”

5. Advancements in Antiviral Treatments Mean That HIV Patients, Especially in the United States, Can Avoid Ever Developing AIDS

According to the Mayo Clinic, the majority of people who contract HIV in the United States may be able to live their entire lives without developing AIDS, thanks to better antiviral treatments. Without medication, HIV typically leads to AIDS in about 10 years.

HIV is a sexually transmitted disease. A pregnant mother with the virus may also spread it to her unborn child, but antiviral treatment during pregnancy significantly reduces that risk. It’s also possible to contract HIV by using an infected needle.

HIV is NOT spread through ordinary contact. As explained by the Mayo Clinic, “You can’t catch HIV or AIDS by hugging, kissing, dancing or shaking hands with someone who has the infection. HIV isn’t spread through the air, water or insect bites.”

HIV weakens the immune system. It damages the body’s ability to fight off infections. There is currently no cure for AIDS.