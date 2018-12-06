Amanda Bush, George P. Bush Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Amanda Bush is the lawyer wife of George P. Bush, the Bush family protege who is carving out his own path in politics as Texas Land Commissioner.

Amanda Bush, the former Amanda Williams, is the mother of George P. Bush’s two children. She wrote on her Twitter page, “Lawyer, business woman, devoted wife to George P. Bush, and loving mom to Prescott and Jack.” Prescott is the middle name of George P. Bush. It is also the first name of George H.W. Bush’s father.

George P. Bush is the grandson of former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara Bush. He is the son of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and his wife, Columba Bush. George P. gave a eulogy on December 6, 2018 at his grandfather’s funeral. You can read his bio here.

Here's what you need to know:

1. Amanda Bush Lavishes Her Husband With Praise on Social Media

On her Twitter page, Amanda Bush has dubbed her husband “amazing.” The couple and their two children are featured in this campaign video for George P. Bush, who was elected to the post of Land Commissioner with large margins.

Amanda Bush is involved in charity work. In 2016, Amanda wrote on Twitter, “Officially Named LLS Nat’l Woman of the Year. With CenTx Girl of the Year Karen #MatchingTiaras #FundraisingRecord.”

LLS is the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

2. Amanda Bush Works as a Lawyer

Her law firm’s website presents testimonials to Amanda Bush’s work as a lawyer. “Amanda is certainly a fierce advocate, but she also possesses a unique ability to put even the most inexperienced clients at ease, truly a formidable combination,” one reads.

Her bio on the Jackson Walker Law Firm website in Austin, Texas reads, “Amanda Bush frequently serves as outside counsel to her clients, advising them on corporate and legal strategies, assisting with legal and business development, and managing a broad array of legal matters. Amanda has also represented clients in a variety of litigation matters including complex commercial matters, intellectual property, and media and First Amendment. Leveraging her legal, political, and philanthropic experiences, she is uniquely positioned to ensure that her clients are able to accomplish their objectives.”

The website says that she has a B.A., summa cum laude, from the University of Texas at Austin, where she was Phi Beta Kappa. She has a law degree from the University of Texas School of Law and was administrative editor of The Review of Litigation.

3. The Couple’s Home Once Provoked Controversy & They Married at Kennebunkport

The Texas Tribune once reported that “Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush lives in an Austin mansion he financed at a bank owned by a major Republican donor who employed his wife, Austin lawyer Amanda Bush.” The home is valued at $1.5 million now, according to the newspaper.

Bush denied that the deal broke any ethics rules. Amanda Bush is sometimes referred to as “Mandy” by George P. Bush.

In 2004, The Boston Globe reported that George P. had married Amanda at an “elegant” ceremony in Kennebunkport, Maine, where the Bush family has a famed compound.

The article describes Amanda Williams as “a fellow graduate of the University of Texas Law School.”

4. Amanda Bush Has Discussed the Challenges of Balancing Career & Family

Red State Women interviewed Amanda Bush about how she balances family and career.

“I remember I had just had a baby, my first child. He was about five months old and I was in a five-week trial and George was running for Land Commissioner, all at the same time. It was defining moment because for the first time, I was juggling so much,” Bush said to the site.

“I want my sons to respect women, and to know that women can be strong, and women can have their own careers, and that it’s not just daddy goes off to work but mommy can go off to work too.”

5. George P. Bush Says His Wife & Kids Are His Priority

In an interview with Texas Monthly, George P. Bush stated that his wife and children come before his political career.

“I know where my priorities stand, and it’s with my wife and my kids. It’s trying to be a loyal son and brother,” he told the magazine.”

He added: “I try my best, knowing that my responsibilities are to my family. I’ve always told my wife, Mandy, that if we ever cross a line, I’d be very happy back in the private sector. I am married to her; I am not married to this.”