Anibal Romero: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Prosecutors in New Jersey have gathered evidence which may show that supervisors at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey broke federal immigration laws. The New York Daily News first reported the story earlier this week, adding that the FBI and special counsel Robert Mueller had also become involved in the investigation.

Earlier in December, several women who used to work at the Bedminster club told the New York Times their stories. The women said that supervisors at the golf club knew had helped get them false working papers and then employed them, even though they were in the country illegally. If true, this could be a federal crime by both the workers and their supervisors.

Anibal Romero is the Newark lawyer representing several of the undocumented women who worked for the golf club. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Romero Says His Clients Felt ‘Trapped’ & Feared Supervisors Might Use the False Documents Against Them

Romero is representing two women who used to work for the Bedminster golf club: Victorina Morales and Sandra Diaz. Morales, a native of Guatemala, is still employed by the club. Diaz, who is originally from Costa Rica, now has the legal right to work in the US; she no longer works for the club.

Romero told the Daily News that he recently met with investigators from the New Jersey state attorney general’s office. He said that he handed over the fake green card and Social Security number that management at the club allegedly gave to Victorina Morales. Romero said that supervisors at the club had taken down Morales’ information, taken her picture, and then gotten her false working documents so that she could be employed by the golf cub. Diaz said the club also knew that she was undocumented when she started working there.

Romero says that his clients felt “trapped” by the situation. “This was a practice and pattern,” he told the Daily News. “My clients felt like they were trapped and they felt like the fake documents could be used against them.”

2. Romero Says He’s Spoken to the FBI & to Robert Mueller’s Office About the Case

Romero told the Daily News that he had always wanted to get federal authorities involved in the case, since federal immigration laws may have been violated. But, Romero says, he hesitated to contact the Justice Department, believing that then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions might not give his clients fair treatment. That’s why Romero contacted special counsel Robert Mueller instead.

Romero said that someone from Mueller’s office told him that the case wasn’t in Mueller’s jurisdiction. But he also said that Mueller’s office passed the information along to the FBI, who sent an agent to meet with Romero and to learn about the case. Romero has met with several FBI agents and says he’s been assured that the bureau is working with New Jersey state prosecutors on the investigation.

3. Romero Is the Owner of The Romero Firm, a Law Office Specializing in Immigration Cases

The Romero Firm has offices in a number of cities around the US: the firm has offices in Newark and Union City, in New Jersey, as well as in Queens and Manhattan. Romero Firm also has an office in Falls Church, Virgina; in Houston, Texas; and in Los Angeles. Anibal Romero is the company’s owner. Besides him, the firm employs ten attorneys and a number of paralegals.

The firm specializes in immigration and promises to “help you and your family navigate through the complex immigration process, guiding your path toward the final goal of living in the United States lawfully.”

4. Romero Grew Up in New Jersey, the Son of Ecuadoran Parents

Romero was born and raised in Jersey City, New Jersey. His parents were Ecuadoran; he credits them with teaching him the values of “honesty and perseverance.” Romero studied law at the Catholic University of Santiago of Guayaquil in Ecuador. He also received a law degree from Rutgers University School of Law in Newark, New Jersey. He holds a master’s degree in criminology from the State University of New York in Albany, New York

He opened the Romero Firm in 2009 in Newark, New Jersey. Since then, the firm has expanded and now has offices around the country. The firm specializes in immigration law.

5. Romero Says He Won’t Rest Until the US Legalizes 12 Million Undocumented Immigrants

Romero’s specialty is immigration law, and he presents himself as a tireless advocate on behalf of undocumented immigrants in the US. He regularly hosts a call-in on his Facebook live so that people can ask questions about immigration. And his firm has offices around the country specializing in immigration law. Romero has said that he won’t rest until politicians “do the right thing” by legalizing 12 million immigrants.

Romero is married and lives in New York City.