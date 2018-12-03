Arthur ‘Artie’ Cunn: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Arthur ‘Artie’ Cunn is a former bomb expert and the subject of a new Washington Post report by Mary Jordan that questions his connection to the 1986 murder of Defense Department employee Margaret “Muffie” Yeatman.

Yeatman, 46, was fatally shot. Her body was found in the trunk of her car. An original writeup of the murder in 1986 (also written by Jordan) mentioned the affair that Yeatman and Cunn were believed to be having. The same week that Cunn’s wife moved to Washington, D.C. to be with him, someone shot and killed Yeatman with a single bullet from a .22 caliber gun.

Cunn’s wife was Julia “Angie” Brigandi, a niece of one of the most violent mob bosses in the country, Rusty Rastelli. No one was ever charged in connection to the 1986 murder.

1. Cunn Worked as a Bomb Expert at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms When He Began Seeing Yeatman

ATF agent Artie Cunn was leading what police called a ‘double life.’ Then his girlfriend turned up dead. The victim’s family never stopped wondering why. Cunn, they eventually learned, wasn’t just married. He was married to the mob. https://t.co/fuvk4haRt9 — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) December 3, 2018

According to the Washington Post, Cunn was a young star at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms when he first met Yeatman. She and Cunn met while Yeatman was working at ATF, and they began a tumultuous five-year relationship.

Cunn began his career as a police officer in Long Island, but soon stood out within his specialty of defusing explosives. He became well-known after a 1970 incident in Long Island in which he was photographed with the governor holding a “bomb blanket,” which he was credited with inventing.

Cunn worked as an agent for ATF in a variety of roles throughout his relationship to Yeatman. But Jordan reports that after Yeatman’s murder, Cunn moved back to New York with his wife and became a carpenter.

2. Cunn Was Married With Two Children When He Began His Alleged Affair With Yeatman

Cunn was married with two children when he began his affair with Yeatman. He would divorce his wife (in 1985), then subsequently remarry her over these five years, all while continuing an alleged affair with Yeatman.

3. Yeatman Was Murdered in June of 1986; Her Body Was Found in the Trunk of Her Car a Day After Cunn’s Wife Moved to D.C.

Yeatman’s body was found in the trunk of her car one day after Cunn’s wife drove to Virginia to be with him. Cunn and his wife had just remarried a month prior, in Vegas.

According to Jordan, Yeatman had told family and friends that she thought she and Cunn were the ones who were going to get married. Rose Marie Brashear, Yeatman’s sister, said to Jacob, “When we flew out for her funeral, I said to my husband, ‘I thought I would be packing to go to her wedding.’ She thought she was the one marrying Artie.”

According to the medical examiner, Yeatman was likely shot in the back of the head five days prior to the discovery of her body, which would have placed her murder on June 24. Blood and skin fragments were found underneath her fingernails, indicating a struggle, but lab tests couldn’t confirm the blood type with specificity. What’s more, the bullet in her brain was so shattered that experts weren’t able to connect it to a specific gun.

4. Cunn Was Never Charged in Connection to Yeatman’s Murder

Cunn was never charged in connection to Yeatman’s murder. When Jordan tracked him down earlier this year, he insisted again that he got “accused of something I had no reason to do,” and that the murder had “destroyed half my life.”

Cunn said, “If you checked her history, [Yeatman] had a very promiscuous life. . . . That would be your answer.”

5. The New Exposé by The Washington Post Suggests That New Witnesses Might Come Forward

Though Jordan admits that she found no new evidence through her exhaustive report, she wrote that the Yeatman family was extremely encouraged by her efforts. She wrote, “Someone had finally confronted the only suspect in her murder — and an article about the case might prompt new witnesses to come forward.”