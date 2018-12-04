Bernie Sanders & Beto O’Rourke Place 2nd & 3rd in Democratic Primary 2020 Poll

Bernie Sanders and Beto O’Rourke ranked second and third respectively in a new poll of the top contenders for the Democratic Primary in 2020. This indicates that Bernie Sanders still is regarded as a frontrunner for the 2020 primary, while Beto O’Rourke is increasingly being seen as a viable possible candidate. Former Vice President Joe Biden ranked number one in the poll.

The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll surveyed Democratic and independent voters together, seeking to find who would be the most popular Democrat in a 2020 primary. The choices were Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Beto O’Rourke, Michael Avenatti (who has since announced that he does not plan to run), Michael Bloomberg, and “Other,” “Not Sure,” and “Not planning on voting.” Tulsi Gabbard was not a choice in this poll.

According to the poll, O’Rourke and Sanders both were more popular than every person on the list but Biden. They ranked as follows:

Biden: 28 percent

Sanders: 21 percent

O’Rourke: 7 percent

Warren: 5 percent

Booker: 4 percent

Bloomberg: 4 percent

Harris: 3 percent

Avenatti: 2 percent

The poll was conducted November 27-28, 2018 and surveyed 1,407 registered voters, The Hill reported.

Things changed a bit when Hillary Clinton was added to the mix. Sanders still polled above Clinton, as did Biden, but O’Rourke trailed her. The results were as follows:

Biden: 25 percent

Sanders: 15 percent

Clinton: 13 percent

O’Rourke: 9 percent

Warren: 4 percent

Booker: 3 percent

Harris: 2 percent

Bloomberg: 2 percent

Avenatti: 1 percent

Although O’Rourke lost his race against Sen. Ted Cruz, many are still urging him to run for President in 2020. O’Rourke had said during his race that he had no plans to run for President. But after he lost, he told TMZ that he was taking time to figure out where he and his family were, but he wasn’t ruling out the possibility of running yet.

Sanders has also not announced yet whether or not he plans to run. Speculation is rampant that he will. A new group called Organizing for Bernie launched on Monday, seeking to build an organizational structure that would be ready to launch Sanders’ campaign if he decides to run, Rolling Stone reported. Some of the organizers for this group were his senior campaigners in 2016.

Tulsi Gabbard is another favorite among Bernie Sanders supporters. She was not included in this poll, but has said that she is considering running in 2020, Roll Call reported. “I’m seriously thinking of how I can best be of service to our country,” she said.

