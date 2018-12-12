31 Best Gifts Under $5: The Ultimate List

When it comes to gift-giving, some prefer quantity over quality and there is nothing wrong with that. The real point of giving someone a gift is to reach out to them and show them you care. That’s why they say it’s the thought that counts. Check out our picks for the best gifts under $5 and start spreading the love.
Fruit Infuser Water Bottle
A fruit infuser bottle is a great way to spice up your daily hydration habits by creating fruit-flavored water without making a mess. You can load cut fruit of any kind into the screw-on infuser lid and get to making delicious concoctions of all varieties.
Banana Case 3-Pack
The banana is nearly the perfect snack with only one fatal flaw: they bruise so easily. Stick one in your bag the wrong way and it comes out black at the end of the day. This three-pack of plastic banana cases will make that a problem of the past for berry-lovers. And yes, bananas are a berry because I read so on the internet.
CiaraQ Polyhedral Dice Set
If they are a fan of tabletop roleplaying games then they can never have enough dice. It's always nice to have a few different colors of dice to cycle between when playing Dungeons & Dragons and you can get a pair of seven polyhedral dice for under $5. That makes them an easy gift option for most gamers.
Guitar Pick Sample Pack
As a guitar player myself, I can tell you that more picks are always appreciated. They are easily lost and great to have more of, so this is one of my go-to gifts when I'm on a budget.
Toysmith Robot Claw
The Robot Claw arm is a classic toy that serves a somewhat practical use for picking up things that are only kind of far away. More often than not it will just be something fun to play with.
Nite Ize Key Ring Set
There is nothing more satisfying than an organized key ring, especially for someone who juggles a lot of different responsibilities. This Nite Ize S-Biner Key Ring is a great way to organize a grizzle key ring. The pieces are solid and they are color-coded for even smarter sorting.
Dog Ate My Mad Libs
Everyone loves Madlibs and everyone loves dogs. These twenty-one canine-themed fill-in-the-blank stories are the perfect way to merge both interests into an inexpensive gift. These ridiculous stories may even make you roll over in laughter.
Burt's Bees Lip Balm
Burt's Bees is probably the best lip balm out there. Anyone can appreciate having an extra tube or two handy when the air gets dry and the weather gets cold. This chapstick comes in a variety of flavors but they are always made with 100% natural ingredients.
Fudenosuke Brush Pen Two-Pack
If you have a friend with a steady hand and a creative mind, they may have an inherent gift for calligraphy. This two-pack of soft-tipped markers are great for practicing calligraphy. Just add paper and you've basically got a calligraphy starter kit!
Mango Spot Silicone Baking Cups
For the friend who consistently comes through when they just made cupcakes or cookies, the best cheap Christmas gift is one that reinforces their habit of thoughtlessly giving. Some reusable silicone baking cups are a great way to keep another item off their shopping list. And that means that there's less downtime between the next batch of goods.
Lihao Stainless Steel Hip Flask
A flask belongs in every progressive drinker's toolkit. It frees you to drink wherever you want, even in places you probably shouldn't. On second thought, you should think carefully about who you gift this to. You know, some might appreciate it too much.
Reusable Drinking Straws
Lemonade, frappucinos, soda, and even iced tea feel wrong if not enjoyed from a straw, so how does one enjoy these beverages the right way without contributing to wasteful consumer culture? The answer is reusable straws, which keeps you from having to add more plastic to a landfill.
VentiVenti Polarized Sunglasses
If you're stuck on budget gift ideas, you can never go wrong with a cool pair of sunglasses. You can try a number of unique styles for cheap so you'll be sure to end up with a winner with some careful shopping.
A Bottle of Gorilla Glue
The handyperson who keeps your fragmented life together deserves a lot more than 15 grams of Gorilla Glue to make up for the amount they metaphorically used to fix your life, but they'll understand if this is all you can afford for them. In addition to its symbolic function, Gorilla Glue is also the best do-it-all adhesive around.
Nite Ize Squeeze Light
If you live with someone who always fumbles with their keys when they come home late, then you might need to breathe just a bit of light into their life. This keychain LED light is the perfect way to do that, offering a surprisingly bright beam of light at the push of a button.
Soft Plaid Winter Scarf
A soft winter scarf is always a thoughtful gift around the holiday times. They are a charming and practical addition to any winter wardrobe.
Toblerone Tiny Variety Pack
Toblerone chocolate is universally-loved but expensive. This Toblerone Tiny Pack is a great way to offer a Toblerone fan a chance to sample some unique flavor varieties without breaking the bank. This pack comes with White Chocolate, Milk Chocolate and Dark Chocolate varieties.
Goldfish in a Bag Earrings
Fish-lovers will absolutely adore these earrings which use real water to create a neat recreation of the classic carnival prize, a fish in a bag. This is a much better option than trying to win the actual fair games. You should probably know that the milk cartons are all weighted down.
Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans
Harry Potter fans will already know what's coming when they see the signature yellow and purple box. Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans are a staple snack of the wizarding world but they can sometimes be less desirable in the muggle world. Their flavor list knows no reasonable boundary, so you have to take the bad with the good. Flavors include: Banana, Black Pepper, Blueberry, Booger, Candyfloss, Cherry, Cinnamon, Dirt, Earthworm, Earwax, Grass, Green Apple, Lemon, Marshmallow, Rotten Egg, Sausage, Soap, Tutti-Fruitti, Vomit, and Watermelon.
Unicorn Phone Ring Holder Two-Pack
This two-pack of adhesive ring holders is an inexpensive and cute way to keep larger phones steady in smaller hands. It folds down to easily fit in your pocket, then pops back out to give you some extra grip on your permissibly massive phone.
Pre de Provence Artisanal French Soap
It's always a pleasure to break in a fresh bar of soap, especially when it has an enjoyable scent like rosemary mint. This soap from Pre de Provence has a rich and luxurious feel with just the right amount of shea butter included to moisturize and soften the skin. Just make sure the recipient doesn't take it the wrong way.
Guitar Pick Keychain Case
For some people, leaving a guitar pick in their wallet is good enough, but those who love to perform everywhere they go should have a more reliable source of portable plectrums. This keychain pick case attaches to your keyring to ensure you always have a pick at easy access.
Blue Q Coin Purse
This empowering coin purse design is one of many adorable options from Blue Q, who makes compact coin purses from 95-percent post-consumer recycled material. That's a longwinded way of saying it's good for the environment. But it's also good for your finances, as it gives you a dedicated place to hang on to your change. That stuff adds up.
Rainbow Hacky Sack
Hacky sack is a timeless game for players of all ages. Once you get the hang of it, keeping the sack midair is almost like being in a meditative state. It's called being in the zone and it's a pretty awesome gift to give for under $5.
Oxa Survival Paracord Bracelet
It always feels good to wear a paracord bracelet. Though it probably won't happen, it is thrilling to even think about how you might use one in an emergency situation. There is no shortage of options with ten feet of load-bearing paracord wrapped up with a mini compass, a fire starter, and an emergency whistle.
Combat Cooler Koozie
Tactically efficient beer-drinkers will appreciate the camouflage theme of the Combat Coolers Insulator Koozies. This simple gift is a great way to keep your beer drinking hand warm when you're out camping and when you're at home on the couch.
Retractable Lighter Leash
Smokers and fire enthusiasts always like to have a lighter handy. Paradoxically, it is almost impossible to do so as lighters are hands down the easiest thing to misplace. The lighter leash solves this problem by keeping your lighter in on a retractable line so it always makes its way back to you.
Kole Head Massager
These tingly head massagers are a fun novelty gift whose response ranges from total relaxation to full-on tickle crisis. In either outcome, these unusual massage tools can provide hours of entertainment.
Rainbow Fidget Spinner
Ah, fidget spinners. Were they just a fever dream, or do they still help people relieve anxiety in boring situations? Upon further investigation, they most certainly exist and remain a peaceful way to stimulate your mind when you need to be calm.
Star Wars Millenium Falcon Bottle Opener
The Force is with this bottle opener, by which I mean you can use the force of your hands to easily open bottles with it. This keychain-sized tool is an easy way to increase anyone's skill set by giving them the ability to remove bottle caps.
Grow a Boyfriend
If you know someone who needs a boyfriend more than anything else, this is as close as you're going to get for under $5. This gag gift grows to six times its size when you put it in water, then it shrinks back down when you dry it out. He may not be actual size but he's better than nothing.